While most movies announce their cast members in the lead-up to production starting, Lionsgate's Saw: Legacy, the first Saw movie in seven years, has taken the opposite approach. With filming wrapped, the studio has announced that Laura Vandervoort and Hannah Anderson will star in the horror sequel, although nothing about their characters has been revealed at this time. While no story details or other cast members have been confirmed, there were a few interesting rumors swirling around the production, when filming was under way last fall.

Variety reports that the movie is currently in post-production, and that the previously-announced release date of October 27, just four days before Halloween, is still intact. Back in November, when production was under way, a rumor surfaced that both Tobin Bell would be returning as John Kramer, a.k.a. Jigsaw, along with Jon Cor's Ryan from the last installment, 2010's Saw 3D. There was also a set photo that teased Jigsaw's grave was dug up, although it isn't clear how he may be revived, or if his presence will simply be in flashbacks.

Jon Cor's Ryan was seen in the opening trap with Sebastian Pigot's Brad, but writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan revealed in the film's commentary track for the Blu-ray and DVD release, that it was Ryan and Brad who were wearing the pig masks at the end of the film, leading to speculation they may be the ones who unearthed Jigsaw's grave. Jigsaw died in Saw III, but he has been featured through flashbacks in the subsequent Saw movies. Other set photos surfaced from a woman named Alona, who served as the second assistant camera on the film, which feature a barn that reportedly plays heavily into the story. The source reveals that a majority of the story takes place in the barn seen in these photos, but no further story details have been revealed.

Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig (Daybreakers, Predestination) are directing from a script by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger (Piranha 3D). We reported in July that Lionsgate has handed out an October 27, 2017 release date for Saw Legacy, which will go up against Paramount's God Particle, but it is sandwiched between a number of high-profiles movies. Opening a week earlier on October 20 is Universal's Insidious: Chapter 4, Warner Bros.' Geostorm, 20th Century Fox's The Mountains Between Us and The Weinstein Company's War With Grandpa. One week later, Marvel brings Thor: Ragnarok to theaters, opposite the STX comedy sequel A Bad Moms Christmas.

With the announcement of these new cast members, perhaps Lionsgate will be ready to release the first plot details soon, which may or may not clear up any looming rumors about Jigsaw's grave being dug up. Laura Vandervoort is best known for playing Elena Michaels in Syfy's Bitten, and playing Supergirl on The CW's Smallville. She also most recently played the DC Comics character Indigo on The CW's Supergirl series, and guest starred on the web series Con Man. Hannah Anderson most recently starred on the TV series Shoot the Messenger.