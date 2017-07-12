Back in May, it looked like the Scarface reboot was finally on the right track, with the studio bringing aboard David Ayer to direct. Now, Universal must go back to the drawing board. David Ayer has parted ways with the project, making him the fourth director this project has lost, following David Yates (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Pablo Larrain (Jackie) and Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). On paper, David Ayer seemed to be a perfect fit for this project, since the remake will be set in Los Angeles, where the filmmaker grew up, but it seems the studio didn't see eye to eye with his take.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Universal thought the director's take was "too dark" for their tastes. Before David Ayer boarded the project, Universal had been eyeing David McKenzie (Hell Or High Water) and Peter Berg (Patriots Day). Ironically, Ayer had originally come aboard to write the script for this Scarface reboot way back in November 2011, when he was primarily known as a screenwriter (Training Day), although he did have two directorial efforts under his belt at the time, 2005's Harsh Times and 2008's Street Kings. Antoine Fuqua parted ways with the project in January, since it was conflicting with his schedule for Sony's The Equalizer 2, which has been set for release on September 14, 2018.

The original Scarface hit theaters in 1932, starring Paul Muni as Chicago gangster Tony Camonte. 51 years later, Universal's iconic Scarface showcased Al Pacino in a towering performance as Miami gangster Tony Montana. Falling in line with the first two movies, this reboot will be set in Los Angeles, and feature the rise and fall of a new gangster character, who will be played by Diego Luna. Dylan Clark will be producing alongside Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 Al Pacino version of Scarface. The script has gone through many different writers, with Paul Attanasio (Donnie Brasco), Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton), and Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street) taking a crack at the script.

What's interesting is this new report makes no mention of the August 10, 2018 release date that was set in February when the Coen Brothers came aboard to take the latest crack at the script. If a director isn't found soon, it's possible that Universal may have to push this Scarface reboot out of that date, perhaps into a late 2018 or early 2018 slot. As of now, Scarface will be going up against Warner Bros.' shark thriller Meg, Paramount's comedy Amusement Park and Tri-Star's The Nightingale. If a director isn't found soon, though, the studio may have to abandon this date.

When David Ayer came aboard, it was slightly confusing to some fans, since he had already signed on to direct Gotham City Sirens, although there is no release date set for that project. David Ayer's next directorial effort is Bright, which reunited the filmmaker with Suicide Squad star Will Smith, alongside Joel Edgerton. While no release date has been given for Bright yet, it is expected to debut sometime this December on the Netflix streaming service. As for Scarface, hopefully the studio can find a director in the near future to get this project back on the right track.