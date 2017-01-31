Scarface is one of the most iconic crime movies ever made, so it is tough for some people to accept the idea of a remake, but the 1983 version of Scarface is, itself, a remake of the 1932 movie Scarface: The Shame of a Nation. So there is evidence that a remake can work and Universal is planning a modern day reimagining. Now, it looks like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Diego Luna is poised to be the new Tony Montana.

Variety is reporting that Diego Luna is attached to star in this new version of Scarface, which Universal wants to start filming this year. The production may have found a very important piece of the puzzle, but Variety is also reporting that the Scarface remake lost another very important one. Training Day and The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua has been attached to the movie for some time, but he was forced to depart over scheduling conflicts. Sony and Denzel Washington are reportedly eager to get The Equalizer 2 going and Antoine Fuqua can't stay on to direct both projects.

According to the report, Antoine Fuqua was very eager to do the Scarface reemake and was trying very hard to make the schedule work with Universal so that he could do both movies, but ultimately they couldn't work it out. Universal is still trying to keep the movie on track to go into production this year and is meeting with directors currently to take over the project. There is no word on what directors the studio is meeting with, but it seems like we will be hearing who wins the job relatively soon since Universal doesn't want to delay Scarface at this point.

The 1983 Scarface was written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma. The story followed a Cuban immigrant who winds up becoming a major drug lord in Miami. This new version will feature a more modern setting, with Diego Luna set to play a Mexican immigrant, with the story taking place in Los Angeles. It isn't clear if he will be playing Tony Montana, or if this reimagining will follow an entirely different character. Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, but Suicide Squad director David Ayer and Straight Outta Compton writer Jonathan Herman both also did a pass on it and Antoine Fuqua had some input.

Al Pacino starred as Tony Montana in the 1983 Scarface and gave a very iconic performance, but he was most definitely not Cuban and in the modern Hollywood landscape, a project like this could be accused of whitewashing. With Diego Luna, the role is going to an actual Latino actor, which will be authentic to this iteration. There is no word yet on a release date for the new Scarface, but if Universal can get cameras rolling this year, sometime in mid to late 2018 would make sense. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the Scarface remake become available.