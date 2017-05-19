Universal is trucking along with it's Scarface reboot, despite some very vocal fans declaring it blasphemous. Today, we have word that Suicide Squad director David Ayer is getting ready to take on the project. So, what exactly does that mean for Gotham City Sirens over at DC?

The 1983 version of Scarface is a rare beast in cinema. It has gone beyond being 'just a movie' to being a way of life. It's almost a religion in the same way that Star Wars has become one. And though it depicts an Italian gangster's rise and fall, the hip hop community has gravitated to its messages of wealth and power the most. The new Scarface is not delving into Black culture, though. This new take will follow the rise and fall of a Mexican gangster, giving it a whole new spin.

And who better to capture that than director David Ayer, who grew up in East Los Angeles, served with the U.S. military and was a street cop? He knows the landscape of this tale like the back of his hand, and has already explored that idea in movies like Hard Times and Street Kings before moving into the big blockbuster realm of Suicide Squad, where many believe his vision as an auteur was hampered by the suits at Warner Bros.

Anyone who knows David Ayer knows he's a true maniac. And he once notoriously pulled a gun on his assistant for breaking a vase in his personal office over in Silverlake back in the mid-2000s, after he gained some acclaimed for his Training Day screenplay. So he knows the ins and outs of Scarface pretty well.

Universal and Ayer are just entering early talks, which could break down before anything is signed on the dotted line. Scarface has already been set for an August 2018 premiere. Antoine Fuqua, who directed Ayer's Training Day script, was once set to make the picture. But he has since dropped out, citing scheduling issues.

Diego Luna, who took on the role of Cassian Andor in Rogue One, will play the title character in this complete reworking of the tale, which first hit the big screen in 1932 as a classic gangster flick before Brian De Palma got his hands on it. Oliver Stone wrote the 1983 classic, with Al Pacino in the Diego Luna role. This new movie is set within the El Sereno area of South Los Angeles, once home to the spin-off Fear the Walking Dead. Don't worry, there won't be any zombies in the Scarface reboot. But perhaps weirder yet is the fact that famed duo The Coen Brothers wrote the latest version of the script. So you can expect some oddball humor to seep in.

According to Deadline, Dylan Clark will produce the remake along with Netflix film boss Scott Stuber and the original producer of the 1983 version Martin Bregman. Ayer is currently in post production on Netflix's fantasy cop movie Bright, which stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

David Ayer is also set to follow up Suicide Squad with Gotham City Sirens, which has Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn. DC Films has not issued a start date for Gotham City Sirens, so it's unclear if that will shoot before Scarface, or if that movie is being put on the back burner for the time being. Anything is possible with DC.