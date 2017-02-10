Just a few weeks after Universal's Scarface remake gained star Diego Luna and lost director Antoine Fuqua, the studio has brought on Joel Coen and Ethan Coen to rewrite the script. The studio has also set an August 10, 2018 release date, a date which the studio had previously set aside for an untitled "event film." As of now, the remake doesn't have any direct competition, although Sony's Holmes & Watson opens a week earlier on August 3, along with an untitled Disney live-action movie.

Variety also reports that the studio is close to finding a new director, following the departure of Antoine Fuqua. Whoever the studio brings on will be the fourth director to sign on, following in the footsteps of David Yates (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Pablo Larrain (Jackie) and Antoine Fuqua. There have also been a slew of writers on the project before the Coen Brothers came aboard, with David Ayer (Suicide Squad), Paul Attanasio (Donnie Brasco) and Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton).

The original Scarface hit theaters in 1932, starring Paul Muni as Chicago gangster Tony Camonte. Al Pacino starred as Tony Montana in the iconic 1983 remake, which shifted the story to Miami. This new version will be set in modern-day Los Angeles, although no further story details were revealed at this time. It is unclear if Universal has a production start date in mind yet, but there is still plenty of time to formulate a production plan for this remake. If a director does come aboard soon, perhaps the studio will offer a production update as well.

Marc Shmuger, Scott Stuber and Dylan Clark will produce alongside Marty Bregman, who produced the 1983 Scarface reboot. The iconic 1983 Scarface made $44.6 million during its domestic run in 1983, which would be the equivalent of a $118 million release today. The movie went on to become a cultural sensation in the years that followed, with the classic returning to the big screen back in 2011, to celebrate the movie's debut on Blu-ray. While the Coen Brothers are best known for writing and directing their own films, this won't be the first time they've taken over writing duties on different projects like Scarface.

The Coen Brothers came aboard to provide script polishes for Angelina Jolie's second directorial outing, Universal's Unbroken, and also on DreamWorks' Bridget of Spies for director Steven Spielberg. The filmmakers most recently wrote and directed Hail, Caesar!, starring George Clooney. They are also writing and directing the upcoming TV miniseries The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. More updates on this highly-anticipated Scarface movie are expected as production begins to heat up.