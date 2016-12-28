In recent years there has been a lot of talk about the gender pay gap between men and women. That may soon have to change, as Forbes has just released their list of the highest-grossing actors at the box office for 2016. Not only did several women place in the top five, but Scarlett Johansson came out on top, outgrossing several of her male Marvel Studios co-stars.

Forbes determined the list by looking at the movies released in 2016 and compared the box office take with the actors who appeared in the movies. Scarlett Johansson came out on top mostly because of Captain America: Civil War, which wound up being the highest-grossing movie of 2016 overall ($1.15 billion). She also got a little boost from Hail, Caesar!, which helped her to edge out Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who both tied for second place.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Amy Adams both made the top five. Margot Robbie came in at number four, largely thanks to Suicide Squad, but she also starred in The Legend of Tarzan which gave her the edge. Amy Adams starred in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is where the lion's share of her total came from, but she also got a nice chunk of her box office take from the sci-fi hit Arrival. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones also made the list at number nine with $805 million. Though, Star Wars is going to keep raking it in at the box office, so she could wind up overtaking a few others on the list.

There may still be a fairly large pay gap between men and women in Hollywood, but Johansson's recent success is helping to prove that women can be just as big of a box office draw as men can. Earlier this year, she was named the top-grossing actress of all time, which was thanks to the success of Captain America: Civil War. She also starred in Lucy in 2014 and in a somewhat under the radar fashion, led that movie to a very impressive $463 million worldwide take. Despite some controversy, she will also be taking on the lead role in the upcoming Ghost in the Shell live-action adaptation, and Marvel has stated that they are "committed" to doing a Black Widow solo movie at some point, which is something fans have been wanting for a long time now. So she should remain a massive box office draw for the foreseeable future.

The rest of the list was unsurprisingly dominated by actors who appeared in comic book movies. Ben Affleck came in at number six with $1.02 billion. He was able to edge out his Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice co-star Henry Cavill, thanks to his thriller The Accountant. Henry Cavill came in at number seven, outpacing Ryan Reynolds who made the list thanks to Deadpool, which is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Lastly, Will Smith came in at number 10, almost entirely thanks to Suicide Squad. You can check out the full list for yourself below.

1. Scarlett Johansson - $1.2 Billion

2. Chris Evans - $1.15 Billion

2. Robert Downey Jr. - $1.15 Billion

4. Margot Robbie - $1.1 Billion

5. Amy Adams - $1.04 Billion

6. Ben Affleck - $1.02 Billion

7. Henry Cavill - $870 Million

8. Ryan Reynolds - $820 Million

9. Felicity Jones - $805 Million

10. Will Smith - $775 Million