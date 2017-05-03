Gravitas Ventures has released the first trailer and poster for Score: A Film Music Documentary, which is in theaters on June 16th. Music is an integral part of most films, adding emotion and nuance while often remaining invisible to audiences. Director Matt Schrader shines a spotlight on the overlooked craft of film composing, gathering many of the art form's most influential practitioners, from Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman to Quincy Jones and Randy Newman, to uncover their creative process. Tracing key developments in the evolution of music in film, and exploring some of cinema's most iconic soundtracks, "Score" is an aural valentine for film lovers.

What makes a film score unforgettable? Featuring Hans Zimmer, James Cameron, Danny Elfman, John Williams, Quincy Jones, Trent Reznor, Howard Shore, Rachel Portman, Thomas Newman, Randy Newman, Leonard Maltin, and the late James Horner and Garry Marshall, Score: A Film Music Documentary brings Hollywood's elite composers together to give viewers a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of the world's most international music genre: the film score. A film composer is a musical scientist of sorts, and the influence they have to complement a film and garner powerful reactions from global audiences can be a daunting task to take on.

The documentary contains interviews with dozens of film composers who discuss their craft and the magic of film music while exploring the making of the most iconic and beloved scores in history: James Bond, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, The Social Network, Mad Max: Fury Road and Psycho. This new trailer, which comes courtesy of Gravitas Ventures, showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage of legendary composer John Williams playing the now-iconic E.T. theme song, presumably for the first time.

The trailer also featured celebrated film critic Leonard Maltin discussing how music has "driving power" within the narrative, while James Cameron calls the score the "heartbeat of a film." Quincy Jones, who scored classics like The Color Purple, reveals that the composer can make moviegoers feel anything they want them to feel. We also hear from composers such as Hans Zimmer, Tyler Bates, Mychael Danna, Danny Elfman, Bear McCreary and Christophe Beck in this trailer. This trailer also features a number of music-driven scenes from classics like Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, The Dark Knight, Dr. No, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and many more.

Score: A Film Music Documentary has been given a June 16, 2017 release date, which puts it right in the middle of a competitive weekend during the summer movie season. Also opening on that date is Disney Pixar's Cars 3, Open Road Films' biopic All Eyez On Me, Sony's comedy Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for the upcoming Score: A Film Music Documentary below.