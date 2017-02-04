Rocket Science announced today that Academy Award Nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (I've Loved You So Long, The English Patient, The Darkest Hour) is set to make her directorial debut with romantic drama, The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard's critically acclaimed novel of the same name. Rebecca Lenkiewicz, writer of the Academy Award winning film Ida and Disobedience (currently shooting with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams) has adapted the novel for screen, and Barnaby Thompson (Easy Virtue, The Importance of Being Earnest, St Trinian's) will produce for Fragile Films.

Scott Thomas will also star as Lillian, and Mark Strong (Zero Dark Thirty, Kingsman, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) is in talks to play her husband, Emmanuel. Principal photography is scheduled to begin later this year in the UK and Europe. Rocket Science will handle international and US domestic sales commencing at Berlin EFM.

The Sea Change is about a group of people who re-evaluate loss, love, and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island. Emmanuel is a successful London playwright, married to the complex and witty Lillian for many years, but their marriage is in crisis, a crisis which is overcome by the arrival of a curious and outspoken young girl, Alice. Their relationship is thrown into perspective when her life is thrown upside down.

Academy Award nominated, BAFTA and Olivier Award winning actress Kristin Scott Thomas' career has spanned both French and English language productions, including celebrated roles in film, television and theatre. She was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2003 Birthday Honours and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to drama. Scott Thomas has also just been named an Officier of the Légion d'honneur by the French Government in 2017.

Kristin Scott Thomas commented.

"Sidney Pollack told me that actors are naturally good film makers and I want to make a film to continue my trajectory as a story teller. The Sea Change asks a question I have been trying to answer in many of my performances - what are the reasons for the thrills and difficulties of love? I want to make a film that has depth, humour and beauty."

Thorsten Schumacher, CEO and Co-Founder of Rocket Science said of the project.

"Kristin's passion for Rebecca's insightful and moving adaptation makes this the perfect project to mark her directorial debut. Alongside the inimitable Mark Strong and with an incredible team already behind it, Rocket Science has in The Sea Change the makings of a deeply personal film with universal resonance."

Barnaby Thompson added.

"I know Kristin will bring all the wisdom and wit she shows in her acting to directing this wonderful script."

Recently launched by Thorsten Schumacher as a multi-faceted venture engineered for production, finance, sales and distribution, Rocket Science's additional sales projects include David Lowery's The Old Man and the Gun, starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck, Dominic Cooke's film adaption On Chesil Beach starring Saoirse Ronan, and Juliet, Naked for Judd Apatow.