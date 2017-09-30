Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed that there will not be a third installment for the Sex and the City franchise. Fans have been clamoring for Sex and the City 3, but it's not going to happen according to Parker and costar Kristin Davis, who are both deeply upset that the movie isn't going to happen after all of these years. Fans are definitely the most vocal about wanting a reunion, even after the lackluster reception of Sex and the City 2, but it's not going to happen. Maybe fans should take what Mr. Big (Chris Noth) said after the release of the second movie.

"It's over. The franchise is dead."

Sources close to the Warner Bros. project say that the real reason behind the whole fiasco is that Kim Cattrall is the true reason why the long-awaited sequel will not happen. While speaking to Extra, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the project was 100% not happening anymore, but did not explain a reason. Rumors immediately starting to circulate that Kim Cattrall's ridiculous demands were the real reason why Sex and the City 3 is not happening, with sources claiming that she had intense demands that HBO was not willing to agree with.

As it turns out, the stories of Cattrall having ridiculous demands is completely false, but from an outside perspective, it surely looks like Cattrall was the hold out, and not for silly demands. Sarah Jessica Parker told Extra that the project is over. Parker had this to say.

"It's over... we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Parker's announcement came just hours after Kim Cattrall rumors started swirling. As it turns out, there were no ridiculous demands made by the actress.

According to Kim Cattrall's Twitter page, the only demand that the actress had was not to do a third Sex and the City movie. It appears as if Cattrall is the only hold out and it's easy to see where the rumors stemmed from. The rest of the actresses are totally on board with getting the third movie off of the ground, but Cattrall has been vocal since 2016, saying that she did not want to do another Sex and the City movie.

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte on the wildly popular HBO series took to social media to vent her frustration that the third Sex and the City movie was not happening. The 52-year old actress confirmed that the movie wasn't happening. Davis had this to say.

"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a (third) film, I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King) with all of you. So we will just have our memories."

In 2011 there were plans to possible create a Sex and the City prequel instead of a direct follow-up to Sex and the City 2, but obviously this isn't happening either.

Sex and the City 3 will not hit the theaters, so stop asking for it because Kim Cattrall doesn't think that the characters are vital in the year 2017. Sources close to the project say that Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis were the most excited to make the reunion happen, but it is not due to ridiculous demands made by Kim Cattrall. You can check out what Parker had to say with Extra and see Kim Cattrall's thoughts below.