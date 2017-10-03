News surrounding a third Sex and the City movie erupted late last week when it was announced that Sex and the City 3 was not happening. Rumors began to swirl and unnamed sources cited that Kim Cattrall had diva-like demands for the reason that the movie was laid to rest, 3 weeks before production was to begin. Kim Cattrall immediately took to Twitter to say that the rumors of ridiculous demands were completely false while Sarah Jessica Parker just said that the movie wasn't happening while not offering up any further details, which only lead to the speculation that Kim Cattrall was the reason behind the whole debacle.

Kim Cattrall appeared on the Piers Morgan Life Stories show and shed some more light on the subject while slamming Sara Jessica Parker and saying that, "I really think she could have been nicer." As it turns out, Cattrall never wanted to do the third Sex and the City movie and it appears as if she might have had her back to the wall by the rest of the cast and crew, but the actress claims that she had publicly stated for the last year that she had zero interest in returning to the Sex and the City franchise, which includes 2008's Sex and the City: The Movie and 2010's Sex and the City 2.

As it turns out, Sara Jessica Parker's silence surrounding the real reason for the movie not happening is leaving Kim Cattrall with quite a bit of negative press, which she is not happy about. Parker has yet to come out and clear Cattrall's name. Cattrall explains.

"And now, now at this very moment it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of "no" that I'm demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer."

However, Cattrall doesn't stop there. She goes on to imply that she and Parker might not ever have gotten along to begin with. She continued.

"I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Kim Cattrall also scoffed at the notion that she was ever close to signing on to the third Sex and the City movie, telling Piers Morgan that she declined an offer to return as Samantha Jones. According to Cattrall, "the answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no." She then brought up some of the specific rumors that claim that she was exhibiting diva-like behavior. Cattrall explains.

"I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

Sara Jessica Parker was asked by Extra about the progress of the third installment of the Sex and the City franchise and she came out and said that the project is completely over, which was always the case, according to Kim Cattrall. Parker had this to say.

"It's over... we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Parker's announcement came just hours after the rumors started firing up about Kim Cattrall's alleged diva-like behavior and by not saying anything about the rumors, she basically confirmed them. It's basically a she said, she said situation at this time.

The major point is that Kim Cattrall has clearly moved on from the Sex and the City franchise and insists it's not about money or wanting extra screen time or whatever other alleged diva-like behavior she exhibited. Cattrall said, "this is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I'm 61. It's now... For me it's over, it's over with no regrets." You can check out Cattrall's story via The Daily Mail U.K.