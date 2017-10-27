Kristin Davis is having a very Charlotte moment in hopes that Sex and the City 3 will still happen despite Kim Cattrall saying that she will not return for a third installment in the insanely popular Sex and the City franchise. Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have already said that the movie is not happening, but 52-year old Davis is still holding out for a reunion and painting a much different story than Cattrall's version of events. Sources told People magazine that Kristin Davis is the most enthusiastic about reuniting for a third movie.

Kim Cattrall's independent Samantha Jones character couldn't have been more different to Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis' optimistic Charlotte York. And it seems that the actresses are as divided as their characters when it comes to the future of Sex and the City with Davis revealing she is hopeful to continue the franchise while Cattrall is on the complete opposite side of the fence. Kim Cattrall recently sat down with Piers Morgan and revealed that she is not friendly with any of the members of the cast of Sex and the City while also addressing that a third movie is not in the cards.

Kristin Davis was at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala earlier this week when she told E! Entertainment that she was "grateful for the fan support" and also mentioned that she is hopeful that the ladies can reunite for Sex and the City 3. She had this to say.

"I'm just grateful, I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other. We still . . . maybe we'll figure out something to do. I don't know. It would be great."

Davis' demeanor is a lot more upbeat than those of Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, with the latter flat out saying, "It's over... we're not doing it." At the moment, it surely seems that the movie is not happening in any way, shape, or form. While Kim Cattrall is reportedly upset with the way that she has been portrayed as a villain in the whole situation, insiders claim that the actress hasn't been entirely forthcoming about not doing the movie.

Cattrall reportedly negotiated her contract for nearly 6 months and then pulled out of the project completely, much to the surprise of her costars and fans all over the world. Whatever the case may be, it looks like if a Sex and the City project were to happen, it would not involve Cattrall. In September, Kristin Davis took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the situation. She had this to say.

"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you!"

Kristin Davis is definitely taking the Charlotte road this time, leaving fans with some hope unlike the rest of the cast. You can read more about Kristin Davis' thoughts about Sex and the City 3 courtesy of E Online.