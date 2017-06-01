Pack your passport and grab a chainsaw, because Sharknado is going global! Taking the world, and unsuspecting celebrities, by storm, the movie event of the century blows into town this summer, and today, Syfy and The Asylum revealed its chilling title: Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. The latest installment in the hit pop culture franchise premieres on Syfy Sunday, August 6 at 8/7c and will air in more than 100 countries. Sharknado 5: Global Swarming and the film's official tagline, "Make America Bait Again!," are the result of a fan-sourced social initiative launched this April. Calling on fans for inspiration, SYFY invited Facebook users to submit their most creative and outrageous ideas via an interactive bot.

In Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling 'nado and transported all over the world. From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet. Syfy announced the new title today, along with the first wave of cameo appearances.

Cameos announced today include Fabio (Model) as the Pope, Tony Hawk (Professional skateboarder) as a masterful weapons operative strategist, Clay Aiken (Musician) as Llewelyn, a cutting edge technology genius and Olivia Newton-John (Musician) and daughter Chloe Lattanzi as Orion and Electra, two brilliant scientists who help defend Australia from a looming Sharknado. Additional Sharknado cameos include Bret Michaels (Musician) as a visiting artist that gets trapped in the storm, Margaret Cho (Comedian) as a fussy bride whose honeymoon is interrupted by sharks, Charo (Musician, Comedian) as The Queen of England, Gilbert Gottfried (Comedian) as storm chaser Ron McDonald and Today hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as themselves.

The Sharknado 5 cameo lineup also includes Olympic diving medalists Greg Louganis as Zico, a high-end art thief, Tom Daley as himself and Olympic freeskiing medalist Gus Kenworthy and NBC News investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen as themselves. Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) plays Andromeda, an archeologist and member of the elite "Sharknado Sisterhood," while Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love) makes an appearance as Vega, a Brazilian black market artifacts dealer. This first wave of cameos is rounded out by Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live) as The Prime Minister of England, Cat Greenleaf (Talk Stoop) and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as themselves and Ross Mullan (Game of Thrones White Walker) as Dr. Wobbegon, a scientist who has made breakthroughs in meteorological studies to track Sharknado storms. Also reprising their roles from previous installments are Cassie Scerbo, Masiela Lusha and Cody Linley.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, a production of The Asylum, is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen. Last year, Thunder Levin, who wrote the first four Sharknado movies, revealed in an interview that he had submitted ideas for the fifth, sixth and seventh movies to The Asylum, but it seems the production company went in another direction, bringing Scotty Mullen aboard, who has written movies such as Zoombies and has served as the casting director on Sharknado: The Fourth Awakens. Syfy will likely announce more cameos for Sharknado 5: Global Swarming soon.