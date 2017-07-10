What would summer be without a Sharknado movie? More importantly, what would a Sharknado movie be without a dozen obscure or just plain weird cameos from superstars of the past? Today, we have a look at some of the bigger names popping up in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, which include 70s sweetheart Olivia Newton John not looking a day over 'oh, baby!' And 80s rocker Brett Michaels, not looking a day over, 'holy hell!' These first shots from the movie arrive courtesy of People magazine.

Global Swarming once again reunites great white hunters Fin Shepard and his bionic wife April, played by the always game Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, who have carved out quite an iconic franchise for themselves, despite some truly hating these movies. They won't ever die, at least for the foreseeable future. Especially since fans keep tuning into watch them on Syfy. This time out, the romantic duo's young son gets trapped inside one of the dreaded Sharknado twisters, and is flung around the globe as Fin and April set off on a race against time.

They'll be joined by quite a few forgotten faces on their world travels. And we get to see some of them in this first batch of images from the summer comedy adventure, filled with the requisite thrills, spills and chills. First up is former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan, who has been recuperating from a broken neck. He most recently appeared as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars. He will play the Prime Minister of England, goofy accent intact. He'll be starring alongside TV personality Katie Price.

The second photo shows Fin and April teaming up with one very kickass Sharknado tracker who goes by the name of Nova. She is played by Cassie Scerbo, and is one of the major new players in this sequel. She spends a great amount of time trying to help Fin and April save their son. The trio fly from London, to Rio, to Tokyo, and even Rome, with a pit stop in Amsterdam to enjoy the fresh 'green' scenery. It promises to be a scream, quite literally.

Perhaps the most awaited cameo comes from Grease and Xandu star Olvia Newton-John. She stars along side her daughter Chloe Lattanzi. The pair play Orion and Electra, two badass scientists hailing from Australia, who defend the country from an impending shark storm of epic proportions. But they're not the only big guns to fight these teeth-filled twisters of doom. Also showing up as himself is 80s rocker Brett Michaels. Seen here with his guitar in hand, Michaels gets swept up in one of the Sharknados, the same as Fin and April's son. We can only hope this means we'll get to see the Poison frontman singing Ride the Wind from inside the Great White tornado. If nothing else can be said about Sharknado 5, its that it looks like nothing but a good time!

These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Sharknado 5 cameos, though. We also get to look forward to seeing Fabio as the Pope and Charo as the Queen of England. Plus The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is showing up as an archeologist. Clay Aiken and Olympic diver Tom Daly are also coming along for the ride. Take a look at some of these great cameos in the photos below. And then lets all Yee-Haw it on out of here!