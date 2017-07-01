Just a few weeks after Syfy debuted the first chainsaw-weilding poster, along with the full title Sharknado 5: The Global Swarming, the network has unleashed yet another one-sheet for this highly-anticipated sequel. This latest poster showcases franchise stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, along with the return of original Sharknado star Cassie Scerbo, who's back as Nova Clarke, a bartender in the first movie who has transformed into a bad-ass Sharknado fighter. This poster also offers a glimpse at some of the world monuments that will be affected by this global Shark storm.

E! Online debuted this poster, which features the chainsaw-wielding Finn (Ian Ziering), the colorful April (Tara Reid) and the black-clad Nova (Cassie Scerbo) all in the eye of this Sharknado. We can also see London's Big Ben, Egypt's The Great Sphinx of Giza and the ancient Colosseum in Rome being torn apart by this shark-filled down pour. The official title announcement from Syfy earlier this month also revealed that other cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo and Amsterdam will also be featured in this sequel.

In Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling 'nado and transported all over the world. These globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet. Sharknado 5 will debut on Syfy Sunday, August 6 at 8 PM ET, and, to coincide with the title, the latest Sharknado adventure will air in more than 100 countries.

Syfy has already announced the first wave of cameos, with many more likely to be announced in the weeks ahead, as we get closer to the premiere date. Fabio has come aboard to play the Pope, while skateboarding legend Tony Hawk plays a masterful weapons operative strategist, Clay Aiken appears as Llewelyn, a cutting edge technology genius and Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi play Orion and Electra, two brilliant scientists who help defend Australia from a looming Sharknado. Additional Sharknado cameos include Bret Michaels as a visiting artist that gets trapped in the storm, Margaret Cho as a fussy bride whose honeymoon is interrupted by sharks, Charo as The Queen of England, Gilbert Gottfried as storm chaser Ron McDonald and Today hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as themselves.

Also returning alongside Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Cassie Scerbo are Masiela Lusha as Gemini and Cody Linley as Matt Shepard from Sharknado The 4th Awakens. Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, a production of The Asylum, is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen, who replaces Thunder Levin, the writer of the first four Sharknado movies. Thunder Levin revealed in an interview that he had submitted ideas for the fifth, sixth and seventh movies to The Asylum, the company that produces all of the Sharknado movies, although it isn't clear what those ideas were. Now Scotty Mullen has come aboard, who has written movies such as Zoombies and has served as the casting director on Sharknado: The Fourth Awakens. Take a look at the new poster for Sharknado 5: Global Swarming below.