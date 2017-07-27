When something works, however ridiculous it may be, there is no need to break away from the formula. Hence, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming looks to be a whole lot more of the same, as evidenced by the first full-length trailer. There are more sharks getting killed with chainsaws, Tara Reid trying to remember how to act, lots of people getting killed by sharks falling out of the sky and a whole lot of celebrity cameos. Oh and Sharkzilla. There is definitely something called Sharkzilla.

The full trailer for Sharknado 5 comes to us from Movieclips Trailers and looks pretty much exactly how you'd think a fifth movie in the Sharknado franchise might look. Despite some pretty terrible special effects, for a movie that isn't going to get a theatrical release a lot of it doesn't look half bad. This franchise knows what it is and makes no apologies for it. Granted, it has been the law of diminishing returns ever since the first somewhat delightfully self-aware installment, but maybe Sharkzilla can make this one a little more fresh. Probably not, but one can hope. At least we get to watch Bret Michaels get run over by a bus.

Global Swarming promises that the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) this time around, who is bringing along his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid). At least that explains her acting. Their young son gets trapped in a traveling 'nado and transported all over the world, moving from London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond. Our heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet. More epic than Sharknado 4: The Fourth Awakens? Don't make promises you can't keep, SyFy.

There have been quite a few cameos in all of the Sharknado movies, but Sharknado 5: Global Swarming is absolutely loaded down with them. The movie will feature Fabio as the Pope, Tony Hawk as a masterful weapons operative strategist, Clay Aiken a cutting edge technology genius, Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi as Orion and Electra, two brilliant scientists who help defend Australia from a looming Sharknado, Margaret Cho as a bride whose honeymoon is interrupted by sharks, Charo as The Queen of England, Gilbert Gottfried as storm chaser Ron McDonald and Today hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. We do get to see Roker killing a shark, which is something.

Say what you will, but SyFy has managed to make these things pretty timely. The trailer even has a fidget spinner in it. Get ready to make America bait again, as Sharknado 5: Global Swarming is set to arrive on SyFy on August 6, 2017. Also, this trailer claims this is merely the "next installment," so expect more Sharknado in the future. Be sure to check out the new full-length trailer for Sharknado 5 for yourself below.