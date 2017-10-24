There are few movies like Shaun of the Dead. Not only in terms of its ability to endure in pop culture 13 years after its release, but few movies have ever managed to blend comedy and horror in such a brilliant way. Some have wondered why we never got a sequel, with Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and director Edgar Wright opting to make Hot Fuzz instead. As it turns out, Pegg actually, albeit jokingly, pitched a Shaun of the Dead sequel that would have involved vampires instead of zombies. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I jokingly wrote a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun, which was a sequel. Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, with vampires. It was all just pub talk."

While it doesn't sound like Edgar Wright actually considered making the movie, From Dusk Till Shaun sounds like a fantastic idea. If you haven't seen Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn, it's an excellent vampire movie that would make for a great template to do a Shaun of the Dead sequel. As Nick Frost explains, there's certainly enough fans of the movie to justify doing a sequel.

"I don't think it was until we went back and did the Hot Fuzz world tour that we realized how much people loved Shaun of the Dead. It went from us doing pretty good gigs at small bars, so to speak, to then going back and there's 5,000 people going mental."

Perhaps the time has passed for a sequel to Shaun of the Dead, but the idea of doing a sequel with vampires, at least at one point, certainly would have excited fans. Then again, we can't totally rule it out. Edgar Wright says, "I would like to work with them again, of course." and Simon Pegg says, "It's just a question of sync-ing up our respective diaries." So who knows what that eventual collaboration will be?

While talking about Shaun of the Dead, Simon Pegg talked a bit about how tough it was to sell the idea of a zombie romantic comedy, or "rom-zom-com," to people. One such person was legendary actress Helen Mirren, who was offered a role in Shaun of the Dead. However, she didn't end up taking the role.

"Some people just didn't get [the concept]. I'm not embarrassing her by saying this, because she says the same thing, Penelope Wilton initially passed. Helen Mirren was offered Barbara. She said, 'I would only do the movie if I got to play Ed.'"

Shaun of the Dead remains not only a great comedy, but an excellent zombie movie in its own right. The movie was successful, making $30 million at the box office, but its legacy as a cult classic is what really helps the movie endure. Even if we never get to see Shaun of the Dead 2, it's still fun to think about what could have been. You can check out the full, in-depth conversation with Nick Frost, Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright about Shaun of the Dead over at Entertainment Weekly.