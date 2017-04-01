Do you remember comedian Sinbad's awful 90s movie Shazaam? No? Good, cause it doesn't actually exist. But quite a few kids from the era insist it does. And the myth is part of the Mandela Effect conspiracy that perpetuates the idea that we're living in an altered reality, where things aren't what they used to be. For instance, when did the Berenstein Bears suddenly became Berenstain Bears? Another idea that has sprung from the wellspring of Mandela debates is whether or not Sinbad starred in a kids fantasy movie about a genie named Shazaam. To celebrate April Fools' Day and perpetuate this myth even further, Sinbad has now gone and shot 'long-lost' footage from his Shazaam movie.

College Humor shared this missing sizzle reel from Shazaam this Saturday. And it's pretty amazing. As it stands, there are thousands of testimonies found across the Internet, with various people insisting that they remember the Shazaam genie movie from their childhood. Somehow, this idea has been falsely implanted into the minds of yesterday's youths, who've grown up to be today's adults. And they truly believe that Sinbad starred in this movie, which has disappeared due to the Mandela Effect messing with our reality in this current timeline.

The most common theory about how this all started is that these 90s kids are confusing the nonexistent Shazaam movie with the very real Kazaam, which didn't star Sinbad, but had NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal playing the genie. Some of the confusion is blamed on Sinbad's name, a name that is often associated with Genies in fiction.

For years, Sinbad has been denying that he's ever been cast as a genie. And he claims to have proof. In the simple fact that no such movie exists anywhere. Until now. He says this.

"Have you noticed no one my age has seen this so called Sinbad Genie movie, only you people who were kids in the 90's. The young mind."

He made those statements back in September of last year. But the myth persists. So he decided to have a little fun with it for April Fools' Day. Says the comedian in a 'fake news' style press release.

"It was my first time directing and the studio wasn't happy with the project. It was pulled from theatrical release. I would prefer if we all just pretended this never happened."

As the legend now goes, College Humor discovered the long-lost Shazaam VHS tape at a closed down Blockbuster. The humor site issued its own statement, saying this.

"Like most Americans, we had weird memories of this movie existing, but just thought we were confused. Then, one of our producers found this VHS in a box behind a shut-down Blockbuster. It's quite damaged, and most of it has been recorded over, but what's there is classic cinema and movie magic. We're excited to share it with audiences at large."

Now, for the first time anywhere, since your 90s childhood, you can see these recently discovered scenes from Shazaam in the video that College Humor has provided for everyone. So there really was a movie called Shazaam. Did anyone check to see if Kazaam still exists? Or has that now become a long lost artifact of the Mandela Effects shuffled off into the dustbin of history (where we're sure Shaq would like it to remain)?