Warner Bros. is currently in the process of gathering together a bunch of very talented filmmakers in order to whip the DC Extended Universe into shape. A big part of those future plans will involve Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has long been attached to play the villain Black Adam in the Shazam! movie and, more recently, a Black Adam solo movie. He has now confirmed both of those movies are indeed happening, despite recent rumors suggesting that wasn't going to be the case.

Dwayne Johnson recently spoke with MTV while promoting The Fate of the Furious, but he couldn't get away from the conversation without chatting a bit about Black Adam and the DCEU. As always, the actor was very optimistic about things and teased that there are some surprises coming in the near future. Here is what he had to say.

"We've had great discussions with Geoff Johns over there at DC. This is a really, really fun, cool time for DC right now because they're really in a process of truly world building, and building out. We're seeing that with Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and we have a few surprises down the line. So what we decided to do was actually create a scenario where Black Adam is having his standalone movie, Captain Marvel/Shazam will have his standalone movie, and then we're building our world up that way and then we can come together at some other point."

Recently, quite a few rumors about the DCEU were floating around on Reddit, one of which suggested that the Shazam movie had been canceled and that The Rock would instead appear in Man of Steel 2, with Black Adam being the main villain. This latest news definitely makes it clear that isn't the case and the folks at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. weren't thrilled about this rumors being floated around. There is nothing that says Black Adam can't still appear in Man of Steel 2, since Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill teased over Christmas that Superman will clash with Black Adam at some point. What's more is that in the MTV interview, Johnson said that there will be a specific surprise coming up for Black Adam, but he couldn't say exactly what it is right now.

"We have a surprise for Black Adam coming up. I can't tell you what it is, but it is gonna be... it's gonna be f****** awesome."

It was recently reported that Lights Out director David F. Sandberg is in negotiations to helm Shazam. As for The Rock, he has a ton of projects currently on his plate, with Rapage about to start filming, along with Skyscraper and The Jungle Cruise also on his slate. He is also attached to a Doc Savage movie and San Andreas 2, among other things. He'll find room for Shazam in there somewhere. Currently, Shazam is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, with the Black Adam movie currently without a release date.