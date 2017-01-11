When Warner Bros. announced its initial DC Extended Universe (DCEU) slate way back in the fall of 2014, Shazam was one of the projects listed as being a part of that superhero universe. Just a month before that announcement was made, news broke that action star Dwayne Johnson was taking on the role of the villainous Black Adam, but to this day, he remains the only confirmed cast member. That may change soon, with Dwayne Johnson's producing partner Hiram Garcia teasing that there will be a big announcement coming soon in regards to Shazam!. Here's what the producer had to say on social media.

"Great meeting today at @dccomics talkin' #Shazam #BlackAdam & more! Big things are coming. Get ready #JustSayTheWord"

Naturally, the producer wouldn't divulge what was discussed in this meeting, but it could be any number of things, from the casting of the title character himself, to the addition of a new director or screenwriter. While we'll have to wait for whatever this big news is, Dwayne Johnson teased in an interview last week that he sees his character Black Adam as a hero, and not the villain as he's typically portrayed in the comics. The actor said he loved the fact that Black Adam "started off as a slave, and he felt he was wronged." While that is a valid description of Black Adam's back story, and he did spend some time with the Justice Society, he's typically seen as a villain.

This isn't the first time that Dwayne Johnson has offered an unexpected update about Shazam!. Over the Christmas holiday, Dwayne Johnson posted an Instagram photo with Superman himself, Henry Cavill, with a cryptic caption that teased, "We're excited for what the future brings," along with the hashtag "#DCWorldsCollide". This could mean that Black Adam could be fighting Superman in Man of Steel 2, but Dwayne Johnson added that he won't fight Superman in the first Shazam movie, though he's looking forward to it in the future, adding, "nothing would make me happier."

Back in August, another one of Dwayne Johnson's producing partners, Dany Garcia, revealed that Shazam! will fit into the DCEU, but they will have, "incredible autonomy over this brand and franchise". She said that was a "key component to our participation," with the studios allowing them to "control the tone and the voice, and do it the way we want to." Back in September 2014, Darren Lemke (Goosebumps) signed on to write the screenplay, but no details have been given regarding his story, or if there have been other writers that have come and gone in the two years since then.

Before Shazam! ever hits theaters, though, which is expected to be sometime in 2019, fans will be seeing plenty of Dwayne Johnson. Later this year, he will star in the sequel The Fate of the Furious alongside Vin Diesel on April 14 and a pair of highly-anticipated remakes, Baywatch, hitting theaters May 26, alongside Zac Efron, and Jumanji, debuting December 22, with Kevin Hart and Jack Black. He is also starring in the video game adaptation Rampage, a remake of Big Trouble in Little China, Doc Savage and San Andreas 2. Take a look at the tweet sent out by Dwayne Johnson's producing partner Hiram Garcia on Twitter, which teases a big Shazam! announcement coming soon.