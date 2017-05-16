Shazam is a movie that has been kicking around for about as long as Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe has been a thing. But with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has been cast as the villain Black Adam, getting serious and sounding like he will be making his debut soon, Shazam can't be far behind. Dwayne Johnson recently suggested an actor for the title role in Shazam, and that actor is Armie Hammer. If that comes to pass, we now have an idea what he could look like as the DC Comics hero.

Artists BossLogic decided to do a rendition of what he thinks Armie Hammer could look like in Shazam, which was posted by Comicbook.com. It has been an odd thing knowing for so long who is going to play the villain in Shazam, with The Rock being cast as Black Adam several years ago already. In that time, he has become a huge star, one of the world's largest. So when he throws out a name like Armie Hammer, Warner Bros. and the creative team behind this movie are probably going to listen. Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say in a recent interview about Armie Hammer in regards to the Shazam! role.

"For example, I'm going to throw one name out here, and I want to see how the fans will are gonna react to this. A guy who I'd met, and after I met him I went 'Wow! That guy is such a cool guy! He is a lot bigger than I thought he would be' And when I walked away, I remember telling our producer, who I have worked with for a long time Hiram Garcia, we both looked at each other and were like 'Possibly Shazam?!' and we went 'Yes!' I'm not even going to say his name, I'm just going to say Lone Ranger."

In case you aren't familiar with the character, Shazam is the superhero alter ego of a boy named Billy Batson, who, just by speaking the magic word "Shazam, which is an acronym of 6 Greek elders; Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury, can transform himself into a superhero with amazing strength, speed, flight, and other such powers. Now, Armie Hammer wouldn't be playing the Billy Batson role, but as far as Shazam goes, BossLogic's rendition is pretty much on point and makes it look like The Rock may be onto something here.

This is not even close to the first time Armie Hammer's name has come up in relation to a DCEU movie. For several months now, he has been rumored for a part in the Green Lantern Corps. movie, with the actor even teasing fans a bit. Henry Cavill has also been in on the action, but Hammer admitted that the only actual talk of him playing Green Lantern has occurred on social media, but there has been a lot of it. He was also cast as Batman in George Miller's canceled Justice League movie more than a decade ago. So he seems destined to play a DC superhero at some point.

Right now, Shazam is scheduled for release in 2019, with a Black Adam solo movie also in the works. If Warner Bros. wants to stick to that, they are going to need to get on casting soon. So maybe they should give Armie Hammer a call. In the meantime, you can check out BossLogic's rendition of the actor as the character for yourself below.