Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed his pick for DCEU's Shazam! Johnson has been attached to play the villain Black Adam in Shazam! since 2008 and a lot has happened since then. For one, Johnson is an action mega star, certified box office gold. DC has since decided to give Black Adam his own standalone movie, which is a spin-off of a movie that is unreleased and still uncast, leaving many to wonder if Shazam! is going to ever happen. The fire has been reignited now that the Rock is onboard and he's floating out names of who he'd like to see portray Shazam!

While speaking to WeGotThisCovered, Johnson announced who he'd like to personally see play the part of Shazam! But he wants fan input as well. Read what Johnson had to say below.

"For example, I'm going to throw one name out here, and I want to see how the fans will are gonna react to this. A guy who I'd met, and after I met him I went 'Wow! That guy is such a cool guy! He is a lot bigger than I thought he would be' And when I walked away, I remember telling our producer, who I have worked with for a long time Hiram Garcia, we both looked at each other and were like 'Possibly Shazam?!' and we went 'Yes!' I'm not even going to say his name, I'm just going to say Lone Ranger."

Johnson refused to say the actor's name outright, but it's obvious that he's talking about actor Armie Hammer who played the Lone Ranger in 2013 opposite Johnny Depp.

Hammer has been teasing his involvement with DC, trolling Green Lantern fans on Twitter. Hammer denies any involvement with Green Lantern and that makes sense because an official announcement should have been made by now. At the moment, this is pure speculation and possibly wishful thinking on Johnson's part. Maybe this is the fire that DC and Hammer need finally get to Shazam! off of the ground. But as Johnson said, Hammer's name is one of many that is being considered at the moment, which means we're still a long ways away from anything official being announced though Shazam! still has a release date of April 5th, 2019.

Johnson was talking to WeGotThisCovered to promote the upcoming Baywatch reboot, which hits theaters Memorial Day weekend up against Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The movie doesn't have super high expectations sitting next to the explosive success of Fate of the Furious, currently at over a $1 billion in box office gold. But nonetheless, Baywatch should be a reasonable success for an R-rated comedy with big star power behind it. Will it beat Pirates? We'll have to wait and see.

Let's hope Johnson can use his real life super powers to finally get Shazam! cast and in production as soon as possible. Fans have waited long enough and it was almost cruel to announce the villainous Black Adam standalone movie before Shazam!. As it stands, Shazam! still holds an official release date, so that counts for something, right? See Johnson talk about Black Adam and Shazam! below.