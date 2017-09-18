Warner Bros.' Shazam has already been confirmed as the next DCEU movie after Aquaman, and now we seemingly have confirmation as to when production will begin. A new production listing reveals that shooting will begin somewhere in Ontario, Canada in February 2018, which falls in line with another recent report that claimed the movie would start filming in the first half of 2018. While no exact locations were given, it seems likely that the production will be based in Toronto, perhaps at the Pinewood Studios Toronto facility.

The production report from WhatsFilming.ca reveals that production will begin February 5, 2018 and run from May 4, 2018. It isn't known if that four-month stretch will represent the entirety of the production or not, or if there are plans for other shoots outside of Ontario, Canada. If filming does in fact wrap on May 4, 2018, that gives director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) just over 11 months to complete post-production, before the April 5, 2019 release date. This production schedule still hasn't been confirmed by Warner Bros. yet, but it certainly sounds accurate.

This report comes just as casting starts to heat up, with a report from earlier this month claiming that John Cena and Joshua Sasse were both frontrunners to star in the film. The title character is expected to be played by two actors, one actor playing the young Billy Batson, and then another actor, most likely either John Cena or Joshua Stasse, set to play Shazam!, who Batson transforms into when saying the name Shazam!, although the casting has yet to be confirmed at this time.

Based on the DC Comics character Shazam, Billy Batson becomes Captain Marvel, the world's mightiest mortal, when he says the magic word Shazam! The name is an acronym for six gods and heroes of the ancient world as well as their attributes. The wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, stamina of Atlas, power of Zeus, courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury. The movie was originally supposed to feature both Shazam! and the villainous Black Adam, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attached to play Black Adam for quite some time. Now Black Adam will be getting his own movie, and this movie will strictly focus on the title character.

The Shazam pre-production process has already gotten under way, with director David F. Sandberg sending out the first photo of his office on the Warner Bros. studio lot. If this production report is true, then perhaps we'll get our first look at the set, and perhaps who ever is cast to play Shazam!, by this coming February when filming gets under way. Warner Bros. has set an April 5, 2019 release date, which is currently otherwise unoccupied, but it falls between Disney's live-action Dumbo reboot on March 29, 2019 and Universal's untitled Doctor Dolittle reboot.