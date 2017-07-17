With its DCEU lineup finally back on the right track with the success of Wonder Woman, Warner Bros. is looking ahead, setting two new release dates for upcoming superhero movies in 2020, while also reportedly setting a production schedule for Shazam. The studio has set February 14, 2020 and June 5, 2020 release dates for two unspecified DC movies, while another report claims that Shazam will start production next February. If that does happen, that could put Shazam on track to hit its supposed April 5, 2019 release.

There haven't been many concrete details about Shazam, but The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez revealed that production will start in February 2018. We reported in January that there will actually be two separate Shazam and Black Adam movies, with Dwayne Johnson playing the villain Black Adam in Shazam first, before getting his own stand alone movie. It's possible that both of these movies could be taking the 2020 release dates, but that has yet to be confirmed. The Wrap reports that there are also a number of other potential movies that could hit that date, like The Batman, The Flash, which still doesn't have a release date yet, or even a sequel to Wonder Woman.

Regardless of what DCEU superhero movies will be placed into these new release dates, there is already some serious competition in place, as studios start to plan out their slates even farther in advance. As of now, 20th Century Fox has slated Nimona for release on February 14, 2020, while Warner Bros. already has another "event film" set for release on February 7, 2020, alongside Paramount's Loud House. There are no other movies arriving on June 5, 2020, but it will land between Warner Bros.' Godzilla Vs. Kong on May 22, 2020 and an untitled Pixar animated film on June 19, 2020. Of course, the schedule can, and often will, change quite frequently between now and then, with these dates just serving as placeholders.

We reported in February that Warner Bros. was eyeing Lights Out director David F. Sandberg to take the directorial reins on Shazam, but there has not been confirmation that he has signed on. However, Warner Bros. will have a huge two-hour Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The studio has announced that it will be showcasing Justice League, Aquaman, Ready Player One and Blade Runner 2049 during the panel, but there are always unannounced surprises, so it's possible that Warner Bros. may announce details about Shazam, or what he other two movies that have been slated for 2020 will be.

Dwayne Johnson has also teased in interviews that he wants Armie Hammer to play Shazam!, but it still hasn't been confirmed who will play the title character yet. In related news, Warner Bros. has moved their comedy Game Night from February 14, 2018 to March 2, 2018, along with an untitled Warner Bros. animation film on June 1, 2018 and an untitled Warner Bros. event film on December 13, 2019. Game Night will go up against Sony's Alpha starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and 20th Century Fox's Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrnce and Joel Edgerton. The untitled animated project will face Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018 while the untitled event film has the December 13, 2019 date all to itself.