The DC Extended Universe is in good shape following the success of Wonder Woman and if Justice League can be the movie we're all hoping it can when it arrives in theaters in November, things are really going to be looking bright for the future. Shazam is the next DCEU movie heading into production, with pre-production just now getting underway. But the question remains, who is going to play the titular superhero? A couple of reported frontrunners have emerged in the form of John Cena and Joshua Sasse.

That Hashtag Show is reporting that John Cena and Joshua Sasse are "tentatively" the frontrunners for the role of Shazam. However, the role is ultimately going to be played by two actors. One actor will portray the young Billy Batson and the other, perhaps either Cena or Sasse, will portray the heroic Shazam, whom Batson transforms into when uttering the movie's title. Speaking of that, the report also contains the first working synopsis for Shazam, but they do note that it isn't set in stone. Here's the synopsis as reported by That Hashtag Show.

"Based on the DC Comics character Shazam! Billy Batson becomes Captain Marvel, the world's mightiest mortal, when he says the magic word 'Shazam!' The name is an acronym for six gods and heroes of the ancient world as well as their attributes. The wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, stamina of Atlas, power of Zeus, courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury."

The actors in contention both have the physique to play Shazam, but they are quite a bit different on paper. John Cena, the wrestler turned actor, has been on the rise with roles in movies like Trainwreck and Sisters, but he has yet to prove he can lead a major production. Though, he did recently land a lead role in the upcoming BumblebeeTransformers spin-off. As for Joshua Sasse? He isn't quite as built in terms of his physique, but the Galavant actor certainly has more experience. That Hashtag Show also managed to obtain a description of Billy Batson's role and a casting search is underway.

"Male, 12-15 years old. A teenager who becomes Captain Marvel, the world's mightiest mortal. Granted access to incredible powers by the wizard Shazam, he speaks the wizard's name and is struck by a lightning bolt that gives him the powers of the gods."

Depending on who is cast as Billy Batson, that could have a serious influence on who lands the role of Shazam. Currently, director David F. Sandberg is doing pre-production, with the movie expected to shoot in February 2018. Sadly, Dwayne Johnson will not be appearing as Black Adam, even though he has been attached to the role for years now. In any case, the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together for Shazam, which is currently set for release on April 5, 2019.