The biggest DC movie casting news in quite a while came along recently when it was revealed that former Chuck star Zachary Levi has been cast to play Shazam! Not only has this movie been in development for a very long time, making the casting reveal exciting, if for no other reason than to prove that cameras are actually going to start rolling shortly. But it also came as a bit of a surprise, as Levi isn't exactly what many fans probably imagined. Though, they do seem to be, by and large, digging the casting. Now, we have an idea of what he could look like as Shazam and it's pretty cool.

Renowned fan artist BossLogic, who quite regularly does art based on superhero casting news or rumors, has envisioned what Zachary Levi might look like as Shazam. The costume is completely faithful, he looks absolutely heroic and the color scheme is exactly what one would hope for. Light and hopeful with the costume, dark and gloomy in the background. And some lightning thrown in for good measure. All things considered, it looks pretty fantastic. Here's what BossLogic had to say about it.

"Had a little time this morning to work on a @ZacharyLevi #Shazam so excited for this movie, hope we get @TheRock Black Adam showing up"

Unfortunately, it's already been revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won't be appearing in the Shazam! movie as Black Adam. He was originally cast to play the part years ago and, in that time, things changed. However, Warner Bros. is reportedly developing the solo movie centered on Black Adam "concurrently" alongside Shazam. So we're still expected to see The Rock show up as the big DC bad guy at some point.

Speaking of big, that's perhaps one of the most noteworthy things when it comes to the casting of Zachary Levi as Shazam. He's certainly in shape and has already been training hard to get ready for the role, with the movie scheduled to start shooting in February. But he's not that big. Certainly not as big as someone like Dwayne Johnson. Few people are. Considering that they reportedly met with John Cena for the part, it's interesting that they went with someone who's a little against type when thinking of the comic book version of Shazam. Still, smaller or not, this art shows us he can look pretty fantastic, if executed correctly.

Director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) still has to cast a younger actor to play the role of Billy Batson, who transforms into the hero by saying Shazam, which is an acronym for the Greek elders Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Currently, Shazam is slated for release on April 5, 2019. With shooting starting in just a handful of months, we probably won't have to wait too long to get a glimpse of Zachary Levi as Earth's mightiest mortal. For now, be sure to check out this great fan art, courtesy of BossLogic's Twitter, for yourself below.