Back in July, actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in public in Savannah, Georgia. LaBeouf has now just reached a plea agreement stemming from the arrest in Georgia, agreeing to undergo anger management counseling, as well as 30 days of mandatory drug counseling. The actor was arrested after getting angry in front of a restaurant and using foul language in front of families while drunk. A police officer walked up and asked him to leave the scene, but Shia LaBeouf decided to get aggressive with the officer instead.

When the cop tried to arrest him, LaBeouf got the wise idea to finally flee the scene, after the cop had asked him to leave several times, but apparently the damage had already been done. The actor took off in a sprint to a nearby hotel where he was arrested in the lobby while he continued to be "unruly" and shouting about paying taxes. Shia LaBeouf was taken into custody and that's when the story takes a dark twist as the actor was verbally abusive to the police officers who originally tried to help him out and let him go to his hotel and sleep it off.

While he was held in the pre-booking area, LaBeouf reportedly continued to use profanities and was not being cooperative. He shouted at police officers, "why am I in custody?" and began using racial and homophobic slurs against the police officers. Shia LaBeouf shouted at a white officer for placing his "own kind" into jail. Inside the police station he told a black police officer that he was going "to hell" and said what he did was "savage," because of the color of his skin. Over the course of the arrest, he called officers "cowards," "pirates," "slimy," and other profane things. He also mocked a white police officer about his wife's sexual preferences. On July 12, Shia LaBeouf apologized and said he has hit a "bottom."

In addition to the anger management classes, drug/alcohol classes, fines, and probation, Shia LaBeouf had to write a letter of apology to the arresting officers. In a statement, LaBeouf apologized for his behavior while stating that he was going to get help for his struggles. He had this to say.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me."

LaBeouf went on to say that he has hit a new bottom and that he has been struggling with addiction for too long. He explains.

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested numerous times, including in January, when he allegedly got into a scuffle related to his He Will Not Divide Us performance art piece, and rather spectacularly in June 2014 after drunkenly disrupting a Broadway production of Cabaret. After the theater incident, he said through his representative that he was voluntarily getting treated for alcoholism, but the July incident came later. You can check out more of Shia LaBeouf's court story via TMZ.