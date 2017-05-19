For the first time ever, the psychological horror film, The Shining, will bring unspeakable terror to Halloween Horror Nights in terrifying new mazes opening at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning this September. The twisted minds behind the nation's best, most intense Halloween events will bring every gruesome moment and paranormal haunting that fans have seen in the film to life in original, disturbingly authentic mazes. Universal Studios has released a new logo for The Shining and a sneak peek at this new maze, which includes footage from director Stanley Kubrick's classic.

The Shining maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will provide guests with a unique opportunity to relive some of the film's most iconic, and sinister, moments. While venturing through the eerie Overlook Hotel, guests will be thrust into the hotel's tragic history of murder and madness, bearing witness to caretaker Jack Torrance's spiraling descent into insanity. Nightmarish visions will come to life in this macabre maze, overwhelming guests with the "shine" of the murderous, ghostly entities that lurk around every turn, all while trying to escape the wrath of Jack Torrance as he violently succumbs to the hotel's paranormal forces.

The Shining has been regarded as "a masterpiece of modern horror" by critics and fans alike. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, the film's enormous influence on pop culture has been captured throughout a multitude of films, television shows, music and more since its disturbing debut in 1980. The original film starred Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, Shelley Duvall as Wendy Torrance, Danny Lloyd as Danny Torrance and Scatman Crothers as Dick Halloran. Warner Bros. has been developing a Shining prequel for quite some time, but it remains to be seen if that will ever get out of development. Fathom Events brought the original Shining movie back to theaters for two nights of special screenings, hosted in conjunction with Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 20 years, guests from around the world have visited Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood to become victims inside their own horror film. The streets of each coast's event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing "scare-actors" lunge from every darkened corner. Multiple movie-quality haunted houses are erected throughout the event, based on everything from iconic slasher films to hit horror television series to haunting original stories.

Additional details about Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights at either Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com. Updates on "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood are available on Instagram at @HorrorNights and Twitter at @HorrorNights as Creative Director John Murdy reveals a running chronicle of exclusive information. Watch videos on Halloween Horror Nights YouTube and join the conversation using #UniversalHHN. Take a look at this sneak peek at The Shining Halloween Horror Nights attraction, along with the new logo.