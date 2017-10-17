One of the most strange yet welcome sequels on the way is Sicario 2, otherwise known as Soldado. The drug cartel drama was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2015, but it didn't exactly crush at the box office. Still, Sony saw franchise potential, so we're getting a Sicario sequel, which has already been filmed. Now, Josh Brolin, who reprises his role from Sicaro, reveals a bit about the upcoming sequel. For one, he's surprised that the movie turned out so well.

"You know what? That movie, honestly, I'll just tell you really quick, when I first saw it I was like, 'Okay, it's a good movie and I think we need to trim some things. We need to do this, and this, and that to it.' Everybody else had their notes and then when they saw the final cut it's a really good movie. I'm really excited about it. I was actually surprised at how good it turned out."

The Sicario sequel was shot in a pretty under-the-radar fashion, but as Josh Brolin says, the movie is done. Soldado has a June 29, 2018, release date, but we still haven't seen a trailer yet. As for what we can expect in terms of tone? Brolin says the movie will be "more severe" and "bigger" than the first movie.

"I think it's just more severe, man. All the way around. I think the characters are more severe. I think the movie is more severe. I think it's just much bigger. It's just a bigger scope film. Like I said, when I saw it it was like Sicario felt like a small movie to me, even though it was a very intimate movie. I've always said I don't understand why bigger movies can't be just as intimate, if not more intimate. Why do they have to be less emotional? I think Soldado's a perfect example of that. I think it's extremely emotional. I think it's extremely tense and it deals with similar subject matters."

Sicario was directed by Denis Villeneuve, but due to his commitments on Blade Runner 2049, he couldn't return to direct the sequel. So, Stefano Sollima (Gomorrah) stepped in. The good news is that Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) returned to write the script. According to Josh Brolin, his writing is so good that it's hard to make a bad movie out of it, with or without Denis Villeneuve.

"When I saw [Sicario], I said, 'This is a really f****** good movie.' When I finished the movie, I thought it was going to be OK. I had seen Denis's movies. I knew he was a great director, but not everybody's perfect and not everybody can put a good movie together no matter what their intentions are, but when I saw Sicario I didn't know what happened. I was like, 'I know we accomplished a good movie, but why don't I remember this?' I kind of felt the same way [with Soldado], and maybe that all stems from Taylor Sheridan's writing and the fact that you can only f*** up his scripts to a certain extent, but it's still going to be a good movie because maybe it does all start with the script. When you have an OK script you're constantly manipulating it to make it sound decent, is one thing. When you have a great script and you're just trying to do justice to it, maybe that's something else, and I think that's what we experienced with him."

Taylor Sheridan previously said that Soldado makes Sicario look like a comedy, which is a pretty bold statement considering how brutal of a movie it is. Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are returning for the sequel, but Emily Blunt's character won't be back this time around. These recent comments from Brolin to Collider definitely add to the hype for the movie. Hopefully, since the movie is done, we'll get a trailer soon. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details are made available.