Back in March, we reported that Sony Pictures was moving forward with a new Spider-Man spin-off entitled Silver and Black, which will follow the iconic comic book characters Silver Sable and Black Cat. Christopher Yost (Thor) has come aboard to write the script, with Gina Prince-Blythewood signing on to direct last month. Today we have word that Silver and Black is being crafted to serve as the launching point for an entire all-female Spider-Man shared universe.

Splash Report revealed the news through an anonymous source dubbed "Colonel George Dillon," who claims that the end of Silver and Black, the Silver Sable will have assembled a team that includes Felicia Hardy (Black Cat), Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman), Charlotte Witter (Stunner), Sarah Ehret (Jackpot) and Cassie St. Commons (Dusk). This report has yet to be confirmed by Sony, and it isn't even clear if Christopher Yost has finished his work on the screenplay at this time. Still, it is an interesting concept, and would also fall in line with other rumors that have swirled about Sony's new Spider-Man spin-offs.

While Sony and Marvel came to an agreement to share the rights to Spider-Man, so he could finally be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony is planning on branching out with several new Spidey spin-offs that will not be part of the MCU. Sony has already handed out an October 5, 2018 release date for its Venom spin-off, which Alex Kurtzman will direct from a script by Dante Harper. Alex Kurtzman was actually attached to direct Sony's earlier incarnation of the Venom spin-off that was being set up to spin off of the studio's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

This report also comes a few days after Splash Report revealed new details about the Silver and Black story, although those details have yet to be confirmed. The plot reportedly follows Silver Sable, who is hired by the government to track down Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat, who has stolen "valuable secret information." This is seven years after Mendel Stromm (Robot Master) and his two henchmen (The Scorpion and The Tarantula) killed her father, and Silver Sable learns that Mendel is looking for Black Cat as well, since Stromm made a deal that genetically enhanced her, and he wants his "prized experiment" back. These details have yet to be confirmed either.

That report from earlier this week also claimed that Dominic Fortune, Roxxon Oil, Sergei Kravinoff (Kraven the Hunter), Lonnie Lincoln (Tombstone) and Charles Standish will also appear, but naturally those details have not been confirmed either. The studio hasn't announced a production schedule quite yet, so it remains to be seen when director Gina Prince-Blythewood will start production. This report also doesn't confirm if Silver and Black will lead into individual stand-alone movies, or if all of these characters will team up like Avengers or Justice League.