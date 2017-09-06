Last month, a report surfaced regarding the Sony female Spider-Man spin-off entitled Silver and Black, which will feature the iconic characters Silver Sable and Black Cat. Details revealed Doug Powell will be featured in this story, hinting that there could be references to The Wild Pack from Marvel comics. Now it seems the whole group will be coming aboard. A new report claims that Powell and another character named Klein will be joined by Wild Pack members Chen, Doug Powell, and Uncle Morty.

That Hashtag Show also reports that two of these characters will closely mirror how they are portrayed in the comics. Powell will still be the right-hand man to Silver Sablinova, a.k.a. Silver Sable, while Uncle Morty, Sablinova's uncle, acts as her personal assistant. However, the Chen character won't be Amy Chen from the original team, a deadly female assassin, but rather a male assassin, which could be based on the Ultimate comic book universe. Here's what That Hashtag Show had to say about how this team could come together.

"It seems that once she's tasked with capturing Felicia Hardy, Silver sees an opportunity to avenge the death of her father at the hands of the film's main villain, Mendell Stromm, and assembles (or possibly reassembles) the Wild Pack to help her out."

There has been no confirmation of these story details yet, but the latest we heard about this spin-off is that the first cast member may be one of the villains. An unconfirmed report claimed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed was in talks to play the villain Chameleon in both this movie and the Venom spin-off, although that has yet to be confirmed. Still, the casting may not be set for quite some time, since we also reported earlier in August that Sony has pushed the spin-off from October 19, 2018 to February 8, 2019, putting it up against Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated animated sequel The LEGO Movie 2.

It was also revealed in June that Silver and Black and Venom will be set within the Spider-Man: Homecoming universe, meaning there could be the potential for Tom Holland to surface in any of these movies as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love and Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees) has been set to direct and take another crack at the script, which has been previously worked on by Christopher Yost (Thor) and Lisa Joy (Westworld). No production schedule has been set for Silver and Black yet, but with an early 2019 release date now in place, it's possible that filming could begin in early 2018.