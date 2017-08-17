Stan Lee is the Mickey Mouse of Marvel, and has appeared in nearly every big screen outing he had some kind of hand in helping push forward. He's Marvel Studios favorite mascot. And in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it was revealed that he's been playing The Watchers' Informant in every MCU movie thus far. So it makes sense that he'd want a Silver Surfer movie to happen. It would give him a chance to expand that role. He does have his cameo planned out, if that ever comes to be. And he insists it should. Even if Marvel doesn't currently own the rights to the character.

Stan Lee recently caught up with SyfyWire.com to chat about his life and times as the comic book industry's favorite son. And he truly believes that Silver Surfer deserves a second change at big screen stardom. He's well aware of how the character came across in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but feels Norrin Radd got short shafted. He says this about a possible Silver Surfer movie.

""He's the one I want to see more. He's the most philosophical of all the characters I've ever worked on. And I have an idea for my cameo in that one!"

Silver Surfer is still part of the The Fantastic Four stable of characters held by 20th Century Fox. The studio still hasn't announced a reboot after the first one Josh Trank'd at the box office. Interesting side fact about the 2015 movie. It was one of the few Marvel big screen offerings that did not include a Stan Lee cameo. And to this day, Stan Lee believes that's what it didn't land with fans. Sure, maybe there is a modicum of truth in that statement. But that movie is pretty dismal.

There have been rumors that the next Fantastic Four movie will be aimed at kids, and center on the children of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. It's unlikely that it will include the Silver Surfer. At least not in the first installment. And it's unlikely that 20th Century Fox would be willing to work with Marvel in sharing the character in the same way Sony did with their precious Spider-Man.

Speaking of Marvel cameos, Stan Lee has shot quite a few since he last chimed in about his favorite and least favorite ones. While he might be remiss to discuss one he didn't like in a recent or upcoming outing, he still hasn't wavered from his all-time favorite, which remains the scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He says this to Syfy Wire.

""Oh yeah, my favorite is when I'm drinking with Thor in the second Avengers movie. When I was with him at the bar and he was drinking a strong drink from Asgard. And I told him, 'Hey, let me have a sip. And he says, 'No, it's too strong for you.' I'm like, 'C'mon!' So I take a sip, and the next scene, they're carrying me out. The reason that one is my favorite of the ones I've done is that it's the one cameo I've done that has two scenes. I figure that's making me more of an actor. Pretty soon I'll have three scenes then I'll have four, and before you know it, I'll be starring in a movie."

As it stands, it sounds like Stan Lee might not have another favorite until he shoots his own planned scene for a Silver Surfer movie. But will that ever happen? At this point, it looks doubtful. But you never know. 20th Century Fox is certainly opening itself up to the possibilities of weird and different superhero fare with the recent success of Deadpool and Logan. Perhaps Silver Surfer lends itself to the R rated superhero genre in ways we cant yet predict or sense. Let's just hope they go kind on the fact that the movie revolves around a silver naked man zipping through the cosmos.