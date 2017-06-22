With a release date already set, Universal and Legendary have found the next cast member to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in their action-thriller Skyscraper, with Neve Campbell joining the cast. No details have been given for her character at this time, but it's possible that the actress could be playing the wife of Dwayne Johnson's Will Ford. Story details released in March revealed that Will Ford is trying to rescue his family in what was thought to be the safest building in the world.

Deadline broke the news today, although they don't have more on the character or the story. Dwayne Johnson's Will Ford is a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it. Will has become a wanted man who must go on the run, find those responsible and clear his name, while also rescuing his family who is trapped inside the building... above the fire line.

We first reported on this Dwayne Johnson action-thriller in May 2016, when Legendary emerged victorious in a bidding war for writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber's script, which the studio reportedly shelled out a whopping $3 million for. The story is said to be in the same vein as the 1970s classic The Towering Inferno, and this story is even more timely than ever now. Earlier this month, a fire blazed through Greenfell Tower, a 24-story high-rise apartment building in London, which left more than 79 people presumed dead or missing after the blaze. It remains to be seen if this real-life story will have any impact on this fictional thriller.

Production will begin in August, with Universal and Legendary already setting a July 13, 2018 date, setting it in the midst of a competitive summer movie season. Skyscraper will open against the animated sequel Hotel Transylvania 3 and the horror spin-off The Nun. Arriving a week earlier on July 6, 2018 is Marvel's highly-anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will also start production soon, and Lionsgate's action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. Opening a week after Skyscraper on July 20, 2018 is 20th Century Fox's long-gestating Alita: Battle Angel from director Robert Rodriguez and Universal's musical sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing Skyscraper from his own script, with this project reuniting him and "The Rock" after their action-comedy Central Intelligence, which earned $216.9 million worldwide from a $50 million budget. Dwayne Johnson is currently shooting his video game adaptation Rampage, and it seems likely that he'll move directly from that project to Skyscraper. Neve Campbell can currently be seen on Netflix's hit series House of Cards, where she plays Leann Harvey. With production beginning in just a few months on Skyscraper, we should be hearing about more casting additions soon.