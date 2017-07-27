The cast of Dwayne Johnson's new action-thriller Skyscraper keeps getting bigger and bigger, with American Gods star Pablo Schreiber now joining the cast. No details have been given regarding what role he will play in this summer tentpole, but he joins a cast that also includes Neve Campbell and Chin Han. Production is slated to begin sometime this August, although it remains to be seen how many more major roles still need to be cast.

Deadline broke the news on this casting, but no details about Pablo Schreiber's character have been revealed quite yet. International box office icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line.

Dwayne Johnson's action-thriller is coming together quite fast, after Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures emerged victorious in a bidding war for the project last May. The studios reportedly paid a whopping $3 million alone for the script by writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who is reuniting with Dwayne Johnson after directing him in the 2016 hit action comedy Central Intelligence. The writer-director is also producing alongside Dwayne Johnson and his longtime collaborator Beau Flynn, who have worked together on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, Hercules and Baywatch.

While the story will in fact take place in China, it remains to be seen if principal photography will actually take place in China. It's possible that this could become a Chinese co-production, perhaps through Legendary Pictures' Legendary East banner, although that is just speculation at this point. If it does become a Chinese co-production, then it wouldn't be subjected to the country's infamous Hollywood blackout during the summer months, which has taken a toll on Hollywood movies this summer. While it opened before the blackout was enlisted, Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch didn't get a release in China, and it only took in $170.7 million worldwide ($58 million domestic, $112.7 million international). However, China helped propel the actor's blockbuster The Fate of the Furious to new heights, earning $392.8 million in China alone, nearly twice as much as the domestic take of $225.7 million, helping propel it to $1.23 billion worldwide.

Pablo Schreiber is best known for his work on the small screen, most recently portraying Mad Sweeney on the hit Starz series American Gods, which has been renewed for a second season. He also played George 'Pornstache' Mendez on the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black and had prominent roles in The Brink, Ironside, Weeds, A Gifted Man, Lights Out and The Wire. On the big screen, Pablo Schreiber can next be seen in Big Bear, Thumper, The King's Daughter, Traces, Den of Thieves and Beast of Burden, which are all in various stages of production. Hopefully we'll find out more about this action-thriller Skyscraper soon as the cast continues to come together.