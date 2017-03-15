Last May, we reported that Legendary Pictures won an intense bidding war for a new action-thriller entitled Skyscraper, which has Dwayne Johnson attached to star and Rawson Marshall Thurber set to direct from his own script. Less than a year later, Legendary and Universal have already set a June 13, 2018 release date, which puts the movie up against Paramount's animated comedy Amusement Park, Sony's animated sequel Hotel Transylvania 3 and Warner Bros.' horror spin-off The Nun. Universal and Legendary have also released the first plot details, while Dwayne Johnson also took to social media to discuss his latest project.

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line. Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say about this project on his Instagram page.

"Grateful to share this big news. Universal Studios and Legendary Pictures have declared July 13th 2018 Skyscraper weekend. Massive scale of a movie we've been developing for almost two years and we start shooting this August in China. Our script, written and to be directed by Rawson Thurber, focuses on the world's largest skyscraper that's on fire. A towering inferno almost a mile into the sky and my wife and kids are trapped on the top floor. My character is a disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader. This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I've had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman who, despite all odds, will dig deep and do everything possible to protect and save their family. Research for this film has been a real education for me (and that's saying a lot considering my horrible freshman year GPA) from meeting with the world's top skyscraper architects to spending amazing time with our US combat and disabled vets. Good thing I'm not afraid of heights. But at 4,000ft it's a different story. Let's get to work. #CHINA #SevenBucksProds #FlynnPicturesCo #Zhao #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th 2018."

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (We're the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson and Thurber. Skyscraper's executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers) and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas) is Co-producer. The film will be released by Universal Pictures. This project will reunite both Dwayne Johnson and Rawson Marshall Thurber after working on last year's hit action-comedy Central Intelligence, which took in $216.9 million worldwide from just a $50 million budget.

Dwayne Johnson has a busy couple of years lined up, appearing in three movies coming out this year and, as of now, at least two movies coming out next year. Next month, he returns as his now-iconic character of Luke Hobbs in The Fate of the Furious arriving April 14, the eighth movie in the lucrative Fast & Furious franchise. Then in May, he will help re-launch the Baywatch franchise for an R-rated big screen adaptation that stars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario, which hits theaters on Memorial Day weekend, May 26. At the end of this year, Dwayne Johnson will re-team with Central Intelligence star Kevin Hart, along with Jack Black, Karen Gillan and more in Jumanji, which is set to hit theaters on December 22. In 2018, Dwayne Johnson will star in Rampage, which will likely start shooting soon and is set for release on April 20, 2018, with Skyscraper following a few months later on July 13, 2018. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram photo below, as we wait for more updates on Skyscraper.