Dwayne Johnson is one of the most active stars on social media, often taking to Twitter and Instagram to provide updates on his projects for his fans, a tradition which continues now with a new video and photo from the set of his new action-thriller Skyscraper. Here's what The Rock had to say about his set photo, which was taken during the third week of production on this action-thriller.

"Bloody and battered w/ my director Rawson Thurber between takes. WEEK 3 complete of our action thriller #SKYSCRAPER. This is my second film with Rawson putting my trust in his hands. A very smart, ambitious, extremely focused and methodical guy who wants to deliver a f*cking intensely breathtaking and epic film for the fans. Our story takes place in China. In the penthouse of the world's tallest skyscraper... on fire. More details to come down the road. Until then, WEEK 3 complete and we'll just keep on keepin' on. #JohnsonThurber #SKYSCRAPER"

This project came together quite quickly, with Legendary winning a bidding war for the project last May, with both Dwayne Johnson and his Central Intelligence director Rawson Thurber attached to direct. Universal will be releasing the film through their deal with Legendary, with the studio quickly setting a Skyscraper release date for July 13, 2018 back in March, putting the movie up against Sony's Hotel Transylvania 3 and Warner Bros./New Line's Conjuring spin-off The Nun. The Rock also posted a video from the set, and he had this to say to his Instagram followers.

"1am. On set of #SKYSCRAPER. Minutes away from me scaling the world's tallest building in what will be insanely rad stunt and breathtaking scene in our movie. Our Director of Photography, Robert Elswit won an Oscar for one of my favorite movies, There Will Be Blood. The man knows how to calm a set before all hell breaks loose.. thus the beautiful jazz music of the iconic Sonny Collins in the background. I may be a little crazy but it keeps me from goin' insane. #CalmBeforeTheChaos #ALittleSonnyCollins #SKYSCRAPER #HongKong"

Dwayne Johnson revealed in March that the story centers on the world's tallest skyscraper, which puts lives in danger when it sets on fire. The Rock's character was described as a "disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader." The Rock will be joined by Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber, with the supporting cast rounded out by Chin Han, Roland Moller and Byron Mann. Take a look at the new photo and video from the set of Skyscraper, as we wait for more details on this action-thriller.