The duo behind Shaun of the Dead are back at it again with another horror comedy that is shaping up quite nicely. Slaughterhouse Rulez is re-teaming Simon Pegg and Nick Frost for what sounds like it could be the spiritual successor to the beloved zombie flick, even though they are doing it without Edgar Wright at the helm this time. The movie has officially filled out its core cast, bringing in some promising up-and-comers to star alongside Pegg and Frost.

Deadline reports that Finn Cole (Animal Kingdom, Peaky Blinders) is set to lead the cast of Slaugtherhouse Rulez, which is going to be the first movie produced by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's production banner Stolen Picture. Cole's character Don Wallace is described as the hero of the story and is "a wide-eyed new kid from a modest background forced to navigate a baffling new world of arcane rules and rituals." The cast for the movie is also set to include Asa Butterfield (Hugo), Michael Sheen (Passengers) and Hermione Corfield ("xXx: The Return of Xander Cage).

Slaughterhouse Rulez is right in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's wheelhouse. The movie is set in an illustrious British boarding school that becomes a bloody battleground when a mysterious sinkhole appears at a nearby fracking site, unleashing unspeakable horror. There is no word on what this "unspeakable horror" is exactly, but it sounds like this movie could be taking more of a supernatural turn. It is also important to note that, prior to this new report, it wasn't clear if Simon Pegg and Nick Frost were going to actually appear in the movie, or if they were just going to produce. It looks like they are going to be involved both in front of and behind the camera for this one.

Crispian Mills, who worked with Simon Pegg on his movie A Fantastic Fear of Everything, is set to direct Slaughterhouse Rulez. Mills co-write the script with Henry Fitzherbert. So as much as this may sound like something that lives within the world of the Cornetto trilogy, this is going to have a different creative team working on it. Still, with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost doing a new horror comedy, Shaun of the Dead fans have every reason to be excited about this.

Sony is handling distribution for Slaughterhouse Rulez, but they have not yet set a release date for the movie. It is expected that production will get underway before the end of the year, which means we could see the movie arrive at some point in 2018. There will be some very high expectations placed on this movie, but that really only speaks to the reputation that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have made for themselves over the years. Let's just hope that Stolen Pictures can hit a homerun with their first movie right out of the gate. From the sound of things, they're well on their way to doing just that.