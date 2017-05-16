British comedians Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have started a new production company called Stolen Picture and announced their first project entitled Slaughterhouse Rulez. Pegg and Frost first worked together on the British sitcom Spaced and have gone on to collaborate with Edgar Wright on Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. In addition, the duo wrote, directed, and starred in the hilarious extraterrestrial comedy Paul. Frost and Pegg developed Stolen Picture to produce different types of scripted television shows or movies that fit into their unique brand of absurdity.

Deadline reports that Slaughterhouse Rulez will be a horror-comedy that takes place at an elite boarding school called Slaughterhouse. The hero of the story is Don Wallace, a lad from a modest background who must navigate his way through a Slaughterhouse with sadistic rituals, tough rules, competition, and status while being closely monitored.

The whole story takes a drastic turn when a controversial fracking operation on the grounds of Slaughterhouse causes seismic tremors that open up a mysterious sinkhole. When the sinkhole is uncovered, an "unspeakable horror is unleashed" and the school must learn to adjust to its new social order while fighting a bloody battle against the "unspeakable horror."

Crispian Mills (A Fantastic Fear of Everything) is directing Slaughterhouse Rulez and Henry Fitzherbert wrote the script. Pegg and Frost will serve as executive producers though it is not mentioned if they will make cameos or star in their production company's first project. But fans will certainly want to see the duo in the film in some capacity whether cameo or a large part. Filming of the Sony backed Slaughterhouse Rulez is expected to start later this year, but no other information including a cast is currently available.

Shaun of the Dead was a critical and commercial success for Pegg and Frost. The movie earned over $30 million dollars at the worldwide box office, which was a huge success because the movie had a very limited theatrical release. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a fresh score of 92% and it has since gone on to gain cult status. At one point Pegg and Frost thought about making a sequel that would replace the zombies with another monster, but they ultimately thought it would be a better idea to leave the movie as a standalone, one off. The movie is the first in the Three Flavors Cornetto Trilogy that also includes Hot Fuzz and The World's End. The trilogy and the addition of Paul have brought in over $254 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

There is currently no release date set for Slaughterhouse Rulez, but as previously stated, production is expected to start this year. Hopefully Stolen Picture will be able to live up to the reputation that Pegg and Frost have cultivated over the years for themselves. They're already half way there with the synopsis of the Slaughterhouse Rulez, which seems to fit in perfectly to the duo's comedy legacy. It's always nice to have another horror-comedy to look forward to.