When you're an undercover cop in Las Vegas, you don't compare resumes, you compare battle wounds. Open Road Films has released a new clip from their upcoming crime thriller Sleepless, which shows a pointed conversation between Las Vegas undercover cop Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) and internal affairs investigator Jennifer Bryant (Michelle Monaghan), which doesn't exactly get off on the right foot. After refusing to shake Vincent's hand, after he surprisingly shows up at a crime scene, both Vincent and Jennifer show off their scars.

Sleepless is actually Open Road Films' remake of the 2011 French thriller Nuit Blanche, which starred Lizzie Brochere and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). This action-thriller was supposed to hit theaters on February 24, 2017, putting it up against Lionsgate's animated movie Rock Dog and Blumhouse's thriller Get Out. However, it was recently pushed up to January 13, where it will face Paramount's Monster Trucks and STX Entertainment's The Bye Bye Man.

That weekend will also feature the nationwide expansion of two movies that opened last month in limited release. Warner Bros.' Live By Night, which Ben Affleck directs and stars in, will expand alongside Lionsgate's Patriots Day, starring Mark Wahlberg, which delves into the Boston marathon bombing. While we don't have exact theater counts for any of the movies opening nationwide next weekend quite yet, it's possible these expanding movies could make it more difficult for Sleepless to gain any sort of traction at the box office. Then again, it's always anybody's game at the box office, so we'll have to wait and see who comes out on top.

Sleepless stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, White House Down) as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs' teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.

The supporting cast includes Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union, David Harbour, Tip 'T.I.' Harris, Scoot McNairy and Octavius J. Johnson. This project marks a reunion for Jamie Foxx and Gabrielle Union, who previously starred in the 2004 comedy Breakin' All the Rules. Jamie Foxx will also star in Baby Driver this year, which is set for release on August 11, and he is also slated to play Little John in a new Robin Hood adventure, alongside Taron Egerton, Jamie Dornan and Ben Mendelsohn.

Baran Bo Odar directs from a screenplay by Andrea Berloff, with Roy Lee and Adam Stone producing. The executive producers are John Powers Middleton, Alex Foster, Tom Ortenberg, Peter Lawson, Lauranne Bourrachot, Marco Cherqui and Jeremiah Samuel. Baran Bo Odar has previously directed foreign language thrillers such as The Silence and Who Am I, with Sleepless marking his American film debut. If this new video wasn't enough, we also have a new photo from Sleepless, which you can check out below.