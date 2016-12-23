Earlier this month, Blumhouse Productions and WWE Studios unveiled the first Sleight trailer, which introduced Jacob Latimore as Bo, a street magician whose skills go far beyond your typical card and coin tricks. While it remains to be seen when the next trailer will arrive, Blumhouse debuted the new poster today, which features the tagline "You can change the cards you're dealt." The poster also features Bo tossing a playing card in the air, or perhaps he's using his super-human powers to make the card levitate on its own. This movie could be a huge break for Jacob Lattimore, who has been steadily rising through the Hollywood ranks as of late.

Jacob Latimore made his feature film debut in 2010's Vanishing on 7th Street, which he parlayed into roles in Black Nativity, Ride Along and The Maze Runner. He also provides the voice for the title character in Bilal: A New Breed of Hero, and he can currently be seen alongside A-list superstar Will Smith in the star-studded drama Collateral Beauty, which opened in theaters last weekend, going up against Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He also has two films in post-production, an Untitled Detroit Project alongside John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and John Krasinski, and Krystal with William H. Macy, who also directs, and Rosario Dawson.

When Bo (Jacob Latimore), a handsome and gifted high school student, suddenly becomes the sole caretaker for his little sister, Tina (Storm Reid), he foregoes college to dedicate his talents to the craft of magic. He wows audiences as a street magician but still has to make ends meet, so he cleverly uses his skills to peddle drugs for the local dealer, Angelo (Dule Hill). However when Bo falls for Holly (Seychelle Gabriel), an adorable teenager in need of support, he decides to get out of the drug business, causing Angelo to threaten his family. Bo must now rely on his sleight of hand and brilliant mind to save the day.

The supporting cast includes Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata, Michael Villar, Brandon Johnson, Donzaleigh Abernathy, Carmen Esposito and Andrew Fitzpatrick. When WWE Studios picked the film up out of Sundance, the announcement revealed that WWE Studios will leverage WWE's extensive platforms from weekly TV shows, including WWE's flagship programs, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, digital, social media and WWE Network, to market the film. It's possible that the first full trailer for this intense thriller may debut on one of these WWE shows in the near future, but that has not been confirmed.

Sleight marks the directorial debut of JD Dillard, who previously wrote and directed a number of short films, but he also worked on the box office blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens, credited as "production and technical support" for Bad Robot. The filmmaker is working from a script he co-wrote with Alex Theurer, who previously wrote and produced for the TV series Intervention. Take a look at the new poster for Sleight, and in case you missed it, take a look at the trailer below as well.