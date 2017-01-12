Following its critically-acclaimed debut at Sundance last year, Blumhouse Tilt is getting ready to release the street magic thriller Sleight. Just one month after the first Sleight trailer debuted, the studio has released a second trailer with brand new footage that shows how Jacob Latimore's character Bo gets in way too deep with a local drug dealer, to provide for his young sister after their parents both pass away. As we see in this new footage, Bo must juggle his school work with this dangerous job, while falling for a new girl.

When Bo (Jacob Latimore), a handsome and gifted high school student, suddenly becomes the sole caretaker for his little sister, Tina (Storm Reid), he foregoes college to dedicate his talents to the craft of magic. He wows audiences as a street magician but still has to make ends meet, so he cleverly uses his skills to peddle drugs for the local dealer, Angelo (Dule Hill). However when Bo falls for Holly (Seychelle Gabriel), an adorable teenager in need of support, he decides to get out of the drug business, causing Angelo to threaten his family. Bo must now rely on his sleight of hand and brilliant mind to save the day.

The trailer, which debuted on Blumhouse Tilt's YouTube, has been described as a cross between Chronicle and Iron Man. Sleight, which premiered as part of the Sundance Film Festival's NEXT section, is a dramatic thriller that blends science fiction and street magic in a tale set in Los Angeles. Blumhouse Tilt has set the film for release on April 7, 2017, which is shaping up to be quite the crowded weekend. Also opening in that frame is Sony's Smurfs: The Lost Village, which includes a voice cast lead by Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf, Lionsgate's Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Warner Bros.' Going in Style starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin and PureFlix's The Case For Christ starring Erika Christensen. Opening the week after Sleight is the highly-anticipated sequel Fast & Furious 8 on April 14, 2017.

Sleight's supporting cast includes Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata, Michael Villar, Brandon Johnson, Donzaleigh Abernathy, Carmen Esposito and Andrew Fitzpatrick. When WWE Studios picked the film up out of Sundance, the announcement revealed that WWE Studios will leverage WWE's extensive platforms from weekly TV shows, including WWE's flagship programs, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, digital, social media and WWE Network, to market this intense thriller. It's also possible that Jacob Latimore could appear as a guest host of Raw or Smackdown, to promote the movie, but that has not been confirmed.

Sleight marks the directorial debut of JD Dillard, who previously wrote and directed a number of short films, but he also worked on the box office blockbuster Star Wars: The Force Awakens, credited as "production and technical support" for Bad Robot. The filmmaker is working from a script he co-wrote with Alex Theurer, who previously wrote and produced for the TV series Intervention. The film is produced by Diablo Entertainment's Eric B. Fleischman, formerly of Blumhouse, Sean Tabibian and Alex Theurer. Check put the second trailer from Sleight, hitting theaters April 7.