Shhh! Do you hear something creeping around in the woods? It must be a first look at the new Slenderman movie. Today, we get a teaser poster for director Sylvain White's horror thriller based on the notorious Internet meme.

We don't have an official synopsis for the movie quite yet. But we do get to see the creepy woods Slenderman calls home. The mysterious monster in question is not revealed on this one-sheet. But we can't imagine that Sylvain White and his team are changing the look of this modern day urban fairy tale too much, as fans of the legend have a set idea in their mind what this guy's supposed to look like.

Slenderman is being positioned as one of the big summer movies for 2018. And it could be a hit, as the previous summers have shown audiences are hungry for horror. It will show up on the big screen May 18, where it will be going up against an as yet untitled Laika stop-motion animated movie. It arrives sandwiched in-between Avengers Infinity War, which opens two weeks before, and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens the previous week. We're guessing that Slenderman will actually get to spend at least one weekend atop the box office, as the myth has become quite popular.

Slender Man, as he was originally known, is a fictional supernatural creature that originated on the CreepyPasta site as an internet meme, by Something Awful forum user Eric Knudsen (aka "Victor Surge") in 2009. Slender is a thin, unnaturally tall man with a blank and usually featureless face, wearing a black suit. Here's what wikipedia has to say about the urban legend.

"Stories of the Slender Man commonly feature him stalking, abducting or traumatizing people, particularly children. The Slender Man is not confined to a single narrative, but appears in many disparate works of fiction, typically composed online. Fiction relating to the Slender Man encompasses many media, including literature, art and video series such as Marble Hornets. Outside of online fiction, the Slender Man has had impact on popular culture, having been referenced in the video game Minecraft and generated video games of his own, such as Slender: The Eight Pages and Slender: The Arrival."

Slender Man reached a culture ziegiest in 2014, when panic over the mythical character reached a boiling point. The character is involved with some real life violent acts and even murder. The most notorious of which was the near-fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl in Waukesha, Wisconsin. This heinous act was immortalized in the HBO documentary movie Beware the Slenderman.

It's not believed that this new movie will touch at all on the real life case involving the two murderous 12 year-olds but will instead be a straight up horror movie that introduces Slender as a new icon in the genre. While we await any further word on the release, you can check out the first teaser here courtesy of Coming Soon and their copy of License Global magazine.