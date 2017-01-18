Sony Pictures has already released two Smurfs: The Lost Village trailers, but as we get closer to the April 7 release, there is one character who hasn't been seen until now. Sony Pictures Animation debuted a new photo that offers our first look at SmurfWillow, voiced by the iconic Julia Roberts. There haven't been any details about this character released quite yet, but this photo shows SmurfWillow alongside Papa Smurf, voiced by Mandy Patinkin.

This photo from People shows SmurfWillow is wearing the same type of red hat as Papa Smurf, although nothing else has been revealed about any sort of connection between these two characters. People did catch up with Julia Roberts, though, who offered a brief statement about why she wanted to join the voice cast of this animated adventure. Here's what Julia Roberts had to say about her role in Smurfs: The Lost Village.

"Smurfs are such a fun part of our animated culture. They were popular when I was a child and they were popular when my kids were little. It's fun to be part of such a sweet group that continues to entertain young people."

Previously-announced cast members include Demi Lovato as Smurfette, Rainn Wilson as Gargamel, Joe Manganiello as Hefty Smurf, Jack McBrayer as Clumsy Smurf and Danny Pudi as Brainy Smurf. Sony Pictures Animation also announced even more new cast members today, such as Michelle Rodriguez as SmurfStorm, Ellie Kemper as SmurfBlossom and Ariel Winter as SmurfLily, who are all residents of the title's Lost Village along with Julia Roberts SmurfWillow. Special voice cameos include Gordon Ramsay as Baker, Gabriel Iglesias as Jokey, Tituss Burgess as Vanity, Jeff Dunham as Farmer, Jake Johnson as Grouchy and director Kelly Asbury as Nosey.

With two and a half months left until Smurfs: The Lost Village hits theaters, it remains to be seen when the rest of the voice cast will be announced for this animated adventure, which marks a return to the franchise's animated roots. The last two movies, 2011's The Smurfs and 2013's The Smurfs 2, were both live-action/CGI hybrids, starring Neil Patrick Harris and Jayma Mays as a live-action couple who helped the Smurfs, and Hank Azaria as the live-action Gargamel. Here's what director Kelly Asbury had to say about working with Julia Roberts.

"I am thrilled with Julia Roberts performance in Smurfs: The Lost Village. {Julia{ brings to the role a sense of honesty and depth, thus helping to create truth to the reality of the entire story. It was a blast working with Julia, whose real-life generous, good-natured spirit translates beautifully in giving voice to this new, mysterious character."

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! It's possible that the new character SmurfWillow is part of this huge Smurf secret, and now that we've gotten our first look at SmurfWillow, perhaps we'll get to see footage of this character in the next trailer. Kelly Asbury (Shrek the Third, Gnomeo and Juliet) directs from a script by Stacey Harman (The Goldbergs) and Pamela Ribon (Moana). Smurfs: The Lost Village will hit theaters on April 7, going up against Going in Style, Sleight, Wonder and The Case for Christ. Take a look at this new SmurfWillow image from Smurfs: The Lost Village, along with new posters and more photos that were unveiled during a Sony Pictures Animation presentation earlier today.