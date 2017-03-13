Sony Pictures has released the third trailer for their upcoming animated adventure Smurfs: The Lost Village, which brings this franchise back to his animated roots when it hits theaters March 31. Back in January, we got our first look at SmurfWillow, the leader of a whole new group of female Smurfs, voiced by Julia Roberts, and this new trailer gives us a glimpse of her first meeting with Papa Smurf (Mandy Patinkin), where both of them claim to be the leaders of the Smurfs. These new smurfs wouldn't have been discovered at all, if it wouldn't have been for a few smurfs setting off on a secret mission of their own.

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! As it turns out the Forbidden Forest is home to entirely new group of Smurfs, who are lead by SmurfWillow.

This new trailer, which debuted on Sony Pictures' YouTube, shows Papa Smurf grounding Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) after leaving Smurf Village. This punishment does not deter them, though, as they set off on a secret quest to warn these new Smurfs about the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson). If this new trailer wasn't enough, we also have three new clips as well.

The first clip features Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty all getting lost in a group of caves, with Clumsy starting to freak out in the darkness. While Brainy warns everyone not to eat all of their rations, Clumsy has already eaten all of his, as he continues to lose it. The second clip introduces the sport of "Smurfboarding," where these Smurfs use their own kind of skateboards on the varying terrain in Smurf Village. The final clip shows Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty all walking right into a flowery trap, set by this new group of smurfs.

The supporting cast includes Michelle Rodriguez as SmurfStorm, Ellie Kemper as SmurfBlossom, Ariel Winter as SmurfLily, Jake Johnson as Grouchy, Titus Burgess as Vanity, Gabriel Iglesias as Jokey, Gordon Ramsay as Baker, and Meghan Trainor as Melody. Kelly Asbury (Shrek the Third, Gnomeo and Juliet) directs from a script by Stacey Harman (The Goldbergs) and Pamela Ribon (Moana), with the director also voicing Nosey smurf. Smurfs: The Lost Village will hit theaters on April 7, going up against Going in Style, Sleight, Wonder and The Case for Christ. Take a look at the new trailer and clips for Smurfs: The Lost Village below.