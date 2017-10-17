Snake Outta Compton is a real thing. And there's no way you can stop it! Did you ever wonder what it might be like if someone made a really low-budget sci-fi movie that essentially combines Snakes on a Plane with Straight Outta Compton, with a little bit of Anaconda thrown in there for good measure? Probably not. And with good reason. But if you're that one person who has thought of such a thing, you're in luck, because, for some reason, someone has done exactly that. We present to you the first trailer for Snake Outta Compton. Don't worry, there's a poster too.

There are near countless direct-to-video, low-budget bad movies released on a yearly basis. But every once in awhile, something like Snake Outta Compton comes along that simply can't be ignored. This trailer has so much going on and none of it seems to go together, but damned if the filmmakers behind this monstrosity didn't jam it all together, like puzzle pieces from different boxes. This is absolutely crazy. There's a giant snake, lots of rap puns, walking stereotypes and cheesy death scenes, all centered around an up-and-coming rap group from Compton, California. Here's the official synopsis for Snake Outta Compton.

"A young rap group suddenly finds themselves up against a giant, mutated snake that threatens to destroy their search for stardom! Aided by two corrupt cops, a crazed gangster, and a mad scientist, the band has one thing to do before getting the record deal they need; get that motherf**kin' Snake Outta Compton! Prepare yourself for dope ass beats, unfriendly fire, and the biggest, nastiest snake you've ever seen in this outrageous satire of creature features, urban gangster films, and hip hop culture."

Just in case you were wondering if this is some sort of hilarious fan-made trailer for a movie that doesn't actually exist, it isn't. Snake Outta Compton is a very real movie that is absolutely being release next year. The movie is directed and co-written by Hank Braxton, who actually has a pretty impressive amount of experience in Hollywood. It just happens to be on movies that not a lot of people have seen. His previous credits include Chemical Peel and Unnatural. Good or bad, Snake Outta Compton is the kind of cheesy, probably terrible movie that could get him a lot more attention in the near future.

It's doubtful that Snake Outta Compton is going to get any kind of theatrical release, but the movie is slated to arrive in summer 2018, though, no specific release date has been announced. So you're probably going to have Redbox this one or rent it on VOD. Or, if you're feeling particularly excited about the prospect of seeing a giant mutant snake make its way through Compton, you can probably get it on Blu-ray/DVD at some point. Be sure to check out the trailer for Snake Outta Compton, courtesy of the One Media YouTube channel, for yourself below.