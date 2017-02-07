If you didn't have plans this Mother's Day weekend, you do now! As 20th Century Fox is rolling out the comedy Snatched on May 12th. Following a hilarious red band trailer debut late last year, the studio has dropped a second trailer, and it promises to be one comedy that will bring mothers and daughters closer together.

Today, 20th Century Fox has released a brand new trailer for Snatched starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. You can check it out below! After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter, in unpredictable, hilarious fashion, is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.

This is the first-ever big screen pairing between true comedy icon Goldie Hawn and her heir apparent Amy Schumer. Jonathan Levine directs the movie, yet once again marking a departure from his past movies. Levine isn't just some throw-away comedy director. He has quite the unique resume that includes horror, personal drama and insane craziness. He got his start with the wicked thriller All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, a cult favorite that became known for how often it was delayed. Not because it was a bad movie, but because it kept getting kicked between distributors. When it was finally released, it did not disappoint fans of the female revenge genre.

He followed that movie up with a completely different kind of story in The Wackness, another cult favorite and acclaimed comedic drama about a teenage drug dealer in New York. He went onto direct 50/50, which tackled a very personal account of dealing with cancer. Next came the rom-com zombie drama Warm Bodies, yet another genre twist that resonated with cult audiences. His latest movie was the Christmas romp The Night Before, which reteamed him with 50/50's Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for a high spirited holiday adventure. Now comes Snatched, which looks just as equally crazy, yet takes his skills in a whole new direction.

Levin is working from a screenplay by Katie Dippold, who has made a name for herself in the comedy world, most notably collaborating with Paul Feig on The Heat, starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. She would later reteam with the director on the much maligned Ghostbusters remake. And she is also currently working on The Heat 2. Snatched marks the first time she has collaborated with Jonathan Levine, who usually works from his own screenplays.

Theodore Shapiro and Chris Bacon are behind the music in Snatched, with the movie produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Paul Feig, and Jessie Henderson. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are joined by Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, and Christopher Meloni. Here is the exciting and very funny trailer for Snatched, which promises to hold this mother's day Hostage at the box office.