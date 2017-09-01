Did you drive to Toys R Us at midnight last night to participate in Force Friday 2? Chances are you ran into the great and powerful Supreme Leader Snoke, looking all smug in his delightfully dazzling gold shimmery robes. The guy has money to spare, obviously. As he parked his new luxury Mega Star Destroyer prominently in the star filled sky last night, while showing off his cool pitch black Sith bling. The guy is a true player in the galaxy. And a nasty pimp at that. We're not kidding when it comes to the fact that Snoke is a major force in Star Wars: The Last Jedi whether he has limited screen time or not.

First up, we have a look at Snoke's Mega Star Destroyer. And this thing is a beast. The image comes to us courtesy of Sphero's new app for its remote control Star Wars astromechs. The luxury space cruiser is the Star Wars galaxy's version of a massive ocean liner. And It's called The Supremacy. What else would a Supreme Leader be seen tooling around the night sky in, creeping out his neighbors? Here is the official description of this new Star Wars vehicle.

"The Supremacy is the main ship of Supreme Leader Snoke. This massive ship is 60 kilometers in length and is the sole Mega-class Star Destroyer."

The Supremacy houses Snoke's luxurious throne room. And it is at the center of a massive attack in The Last Jedi. Poe Dameron and General Leia are gunning to take it down, with Finn and newcomer Rose Tico on a secret mission to infiltrate it from the inside. But it will take a special man to breach it's security. And that man is played by Benecio del Toro, who is locked away in a cell on the casino planet of Canto Bight.

The Supremacy is quite a bit different from the other Star Destroyers we've seen in the previous Star Wars movies. But it still retains a very familiar shape, and at first glance, we immediately know that it belongs to the dreaded First Order. The Mega Star Destroyer is large enough to house a number of regular sized Star Destroyers as well as a fleet of Tie Fighters, if that gives you some sense of what we're dealing with here.

The Supremacy isn't the only interesting thing we've learned about this evil villain in the Star Wars galaxy. There is a new Snoke action figure that shows off a very understated aspect of the character. He has a fondness for the finer things in life, and that includes jewelry. But this isn't any old jewelry. The towering presence is wearing a ring on his left hand. And it has a large black crystal embedded in it.

As Nerdist points out, It's being heavily speculated that this is a Kyber crystal, though black crystals have not been introduced into the official Star Wars canon. Some are speculating that this is the Kyber crystal that came out of the infamous Darksaber, mentioned in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and further explored in Star Wars Rebels. There was also an Easter egg hinting that the Empire had the Darksaber in their possession in Rogue One.

None of the toys released on Force Friday offer any hint that Snoke has a lightsaber. It's believed that this piece of jewelry is actually a powerful Sith weapon that is used by Snoke, and we could see Luke having to defeat it during the climactic battle between the two forces.

The Star Wars Aftermath books have set the stage to explain the existence of Snoke's powerful ring. In these novels, we have meet the Acolytes of the Beyond. They go around the galaxy collecting ancient Sith artifacts. And it's believed that Snoke has received this crystal from the Acolytes, forging the ring so he can keep it close by at all times without fear of it falling into someone else's hand. To me, it sounds like someone is gunning to get their hand cut off by Luke Skywalker. Guess will see this December who the real Last Jedi is.