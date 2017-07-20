The official trailer for Tomas Alfredson's The Snowman is here and it's a chilling ominous affair. Those expecting lighthearted Frosty the Snowman are going to be sadly mistaken because this Snowman is adapted from one of Jo Nesbo's best selling Harry Hole novels with a screenplay by Hossein Amini and Peter Straughan. The serial killing Snowman is back and out leaving clues with crudely written letters with a drawn snowman on them and building snowman to "play" with the Oslo police. Watch the trailer for the full effect because words just don't do this one justice.

Michael Fassbender (X-Men series), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Independence Day: Resurgence), Val Kilmer (Heat) and Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star in The Snowman, a terrifying thriller from director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), based on Jo Nesbo's global bestseller. The Snowman is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables), as well as Piodor Gustafsson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Robyn Slovo (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). The film was shot entirely on location in Norway in the cities of Oslo and Bergen and the area of Rjukan.

The official synopsis for The Snowman is as follows, when an elite crime squad's lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall. The Snowman novel by Jo Nesbo was been compared to a rollercoaster ride and if the trailer is any indication, we're all going to be in for a major rollercoaster ride once The Snowman hits theaters in October.

A Working Title Production, in association with Another Park Film, the thriller is executive produced by Nesbo, Niclas Salomonsson, Martin Scorsese, Alfredson, Liza Chasin and Amelia Granger. The Snowman was announced in 2013 and Martin Scorsese was originally on board to direct the movie based off of the novel of the same name. It was announced in 2014 that Scorsese would remain on board, but as an executive producer while Tomas Alfredson would helm the project. Filming started in January of 2016 in Norway in the cities of Drammen, Oslo, and Bergen.

The Snowman is set to hit theaters on October 20th, 2017, just in time for Halloween. There will be plenty of competition for movies set to terrify audiences including the big screen remake of Stephen King's IT, the Leatherface prequel, and the return of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, but The Snowman appears to be in a class of its own. And if its' half as terrifying as Let the Right One In, horror fans will be in for a serious treat. Check out the chilling trailer courtesy of UNiversal Pictures, and then go read Jo Nesbo's The Snowman to prepare for the launch of the movie.