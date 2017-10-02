Hollywood hasn't managed to get a single video game movie right yet, but they are going to keep trying. Now we can look forward to, if that's the right way to put it, a Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Paramount Pictures has snatched up the rights to Sega's most popular video game franchise and now the project is in active development with a new studio. It seems incredibly unlikely, but will this finally be the video game movie that gets it right?

Sony has previously been developing a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, but they, for whatever reason, decided to let the rights go. That left room for Paramount to swoop in and take a crack at it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neal H. Moritz will produce the project. His Original Film production banner recently signed a first look deal with Paramount and this will be one of the first projects under that new deal. How on Earth they're going to turn a game about a very fast blue hedgehog who collects coins into a movie is tough to imagine, but that's for them to figure out.

Even though the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has changed studios, it is being reported that many key members of the team that was developing it at Sony are still on board. in Deadpool director Tim Miller, who is currently busy working on Terminator 6 with James Cameron, is executive producing the movie, which is a credit to the project. His frequent collaborator Jeff Fowler, who previously wrote and directed the 2005 Academy Award-nominated best animated short, Gopher Broke, will make his feature directorial debut with the Sega video game adaptation. Toby Ascher, Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons will serve as producers.

Sonic was first introduced to the world by Sega in 1991 and rapidly became a very popular fixture for gamers. Over the years, he's gone on to become one of the most recognizable figures ever brought to pop culture through video games, arguably trailing only Super Mario in terms of individual character popularity. In total, Sonic the Hedgehog's various titles have sold more than 360 million copies on various platforms. So Paramount has every reason to think the blue coin-collecting hedgehog is worthy of a big screen adaptation. The real question is, can they actually make it into something worth seeing?

Currently, there's no official plot information for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, but it's said by The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will be a blend of live-action and CGI. So this won't just be an over-inflated, animated kid's movie that gets a theatrical release. This is the real deal. While under Sony's roof, the Sonic movie was set for release in 2018, but there's no word of a new release date under Paramount. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as any new information on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is made available.