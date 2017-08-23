Elon Musk has unveiled our first look at the sleek SpaceX space suit and it looks awesome. A few years ago, supposed mockups of the space suit were leaked on Reddit. The new space suit looks similar to the leaks, but with some pretty big changes. Musk did not offer any other information besides saying that the suit is real and fully functioning, but did promise that more information was to be announced soon, much to the delight of space enthusiasts all around the world.

The picture of the new SpaceX space suit comes to us via Musk's official Instagram page and it is the real deal. Musk notes that the suit is not a mockup, but a fully functioning suit that has been tested in double vacuum pressure setting. The suit is white with black highlights that resemble space suits of old while looking into the future. Musk stated that it was "Incredibly hard" to balance the looks of the suit with functionality, but also said that the new SpaceX suit has both even when it's easier to do both separately.

The SpaceX suits are meant to be worn by astronauts when they are inside the Dragon Capsule and are used for transport. Astronauts cannot use the suits to go outside of the capsule or International Space Station for some space walks as the suits are only useful while in the capsule in case of depressurization happening. The suits will be worn by NASA astronauts for the commercial crew program when SpaceX starts launching people to and from the International Space Station. Not much information was given with the picture, but Elon Musk did promise that more information will be coming soon.

The news comes after Boeing announced their own space suits for visits to the ISS. Though the look is similar, the Boeing suit seems to have a little more going on with it and is a blue color when the new SpaceX suit is simple and a bit more elegant. SpaceX also chose to develop their own suit for their astronauts in-house, which is different from Boeing's approach, where it partnered with spacesuit specialist David Clark Company. That's nothing new for SpaceX, which has brought a lot of its design and manufacturing in-house in order to lower costs and achieve greater control over the supply chain.

Regardless of where you stand on AI, SpaceX has unveiled the new space suit and it is definitely something to celebrate. Check out the photo below.