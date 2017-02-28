Watch as adventure goes bananas in the first official trailer for Spark: A Space Tail, which is set to hit theaters nationwide April 14. Join Spark and friends in the new action-packed animated comedy starring Jace Norman, Jessica Biel, Susan Sarandon, Patrick Stewart and Hilary Swank. In addition to the first trailer, we also have the first poster which features Spark and the rest of his crew.

This story centers on Spark (Jace Norman), a wisecracking teen living on an abandoned planet with his friends Chunk and Vix. Thirteen years ago the power-hungry General Zhong seized control of their planet Beta, wiping out Spark's family and sending him into hiding. But now they've learned of Zhong's plan to wipe out the entire universe using the deadly space Kraken, and no one but Spark can stop him. An action-packed space odyssey filled with humor and heart, Spark is an epic adventure about becoming the hero you were born to become.

Jessica Biel voices Vix while Rob deLeeuw voices Chunk, Susan Sarandon voices Bananny, Patrick Stewart voices The Captain, Hilary Swank voices The Queen, Athena Karkanis voices Koko, A.C. Peterson voices Zhong and writer-director Aaron Woodley voices Floyd. The filmmaker has taken the helm on live-action dramas such as The Entitled, Rhinoceros Eyes and Tennessee, while also directing episodes of the animated show Glenn Martin, DDS and the Canadian anthology series Curious and Unusual Deaths.

The film is produced by Youngki Lee, Harry Linden, Wookyung Jung, Tracy Grant and Jun Zheng. Open Road Films has set an April 14, 2017 release date for Spark: A Space Tail, which faces what could be the biggest blockbuster this spring, Universal's The Fate of the Furious. It hasn't been confirmed how many theaters both movies will be released in quite yet, but The Fate of the Furious is expected to easily take the top spot this weekend. Its predecessor, Furious 7, took in $147.1 million during its opening weekend in 2015.

Along with the new trailer, we also have the first poster for Spark: A Space Tail, which you can check out below the trailer. This animated comedy could very well find its own niche audience as counter-programming to a surefire box office blockbuster like Fast & Furious 8, but it's too soon to tell at this point. While we wait for more on Spark: A Space Tail, take a look at the trailer and poster below.